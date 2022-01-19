Do you know how Anushka Ranjan spends her weeknights? Just like us, she chills at home with her friends and family! Anushka Ranjan And Vaani Kapoor were spotted cooking up a storm at Anushka Ranjan's house. It seems like Italian was the cuisine the duo had chosen to prepare for dinner. The girls were spotted in each other's Instagram story, cooking in Anushka Ranjan's kitchen. Vaani Kapoor seems to be blanching tomatoes, and, in the picture uploaded by Anushka Ranjan, she was chopping tomatoes. She captioned it as "Got me a sous chef @_vaanikapoor_". In Vaani Kapoor's Instagram story, Anushka Ranjan is seen boiling pasta. By looking at the images, we can only assume that the girls are having the classic Italian delicacy spaghetti for dinner. She captioned the image as "Cooking night with anush @anushkaranjan"





But the dynamic duo were not the only people on the dinner table! Anushka Ranjan and Vaani Kapoor were joined by the former's husband, Aditya Seal, Aditya Seal's mother Manju Seal and Anita Kumar. Apart from spaghetti, soup and many more dishes were part of the dinner menu. The image was shared by Aditya Seal on his Instagram story and it captioned "dinner date". It seems like Anushka Ranjan loves to bond with her friends and family over dinner!





Anushka Ranjan tied the knot with Aditya Seal last year and ever since then, the couple has been spotted enjoying married life with food by their side! Only last week the couple was spotted enjoying the Mexican dish tacos for breakfast. That's not all, Anushka Ranjan loves to cook at home! With over 474k followers, she loves to share with her followers her latest culinary experimentation.





What do you think about Anushka Ranjan's spaghetti night? Do tell us in the comments section below!









