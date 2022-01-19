With consecutive super hits in his kitty, Vicky Kaushal is a name to reckon with in B-Town right now. And if his superb acting skills and dashing looks weren't enough to make news wherever he went, his recent not-so-secret wedding with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has directed all eyes on him once again. Soon after the big day, Vicky had to start shooting away from home in Indore according to his recent Instagram stories and posts. However, what have kept us hooked to his profile other than the snippets from the shoot of his upcoming movie are all the food posts that the actor has been posting lately. Indore, known for its good food scene is keeping Vicky full and happy and his social media updates are all the proof we need.





The most recent upload was of a delicious 'Post pack-up pamper' that the actor enjoyed comfortably tucked in his room. With a movie scene featuring Denzel Washington playing on the TV, Vicky could be seen digging into some French fries and a tall glass of coke, a tiny portion of a plate bearing a gravy dish, some spiced up cucumbers and lemon wedges could also be seen on his serving tray. Look at the image here:

Vicky Kaushal is in Indore for a shoot.

Most recently Vicky had posted another picture with a classic Indori jalebi captioning it "Indore, bro". The sweet indulgence looked every bit inviting - perfectly round and just the right shade of saffron, we are sure Vicky gobbled it up in minutes. Look at it here:

Vicky Kaushal posted the image of this jalebi

If you have been following the 'URI' famed star on his social media profile, you must know that Indore holds a very special place in terms of food for Vicky. The last time the actor was here, he couldn't stop raving about the samosas and other treats from the city. He had also come across one of the sweetest gestures by a fan who had gotten him freshly made samosa and jalebis to the airport knowing how much the actor loves them. Thanking the fan, he captioned the post "Happy to have a fan who knows I'm perpetually hungry. Mummy Papa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath me samosa Jalebi lekar. (Dropped in at the airport without telling her parents)." He also gave a shoutout to Indore's samosas and jalebis, "Lots of love to you! Indore ke samosa waise kamaal hai yaar." Read more about it here.





Vicky is in Indore for the shoot of his next film, an interesting untitled project by director-cinematographer Laxman Utekar alongside Sara Ali Khan. Last seen in critically acclaimed 'Sardar Udham', Vicky will be seen in a Karan Johar film 'Govind Naam Mera' along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He has also completed the shoot for 'The Great Indian Family' which stars Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar.