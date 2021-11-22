Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is a self-confessed foodie. From delicious sandwiches and delectable desserts to a drool-worthy plate of South Indian meal - the diva share glimpses of her food adventures every now and then. In fact, she's one such star who enjoys food as much she likes to work out and keep healthy. And if you follow her closely, you will find that Anushka has never shied away from gushing over all her indulgences! Her recent Instagram story is proof of that. Evoking the foodie in her, the 33-year-old star shared picture of a plate of delicious Paella - a popular rice dish from Spain - in one of her latest stories on Instagram. What made the dish yet more special is the fact that it was prepared by none other than her mother Ashima Sharma. "Homemade Paella with vegan sausages courtesy mommy," she wrote alongside. Take a look:





(Also Read: Anushka Sharma Is Having The Best Foodie Vacation In England And Here's Proof)

Instagram story by Anushka Sharma

Looks delicious, isn't it? For the uninitiated, paella is a dish that is said to have its origin in Valencia, Spain. The term 'Paella' refers to the special pan used to prepare this one-pot meal. According to the legends, the dish was created by combining meat, vegetables, and rice in a pan by local farmers, for a quick meal. Today, it makes one of the most popular dishes in a Spanish cuisine, for people from across the world.

How To Make Spanish Paella | Paella Recipe:

To make Pella, first heat oil in a pan. Shallow fry the chicken pieces and add diced onions and bell peppers. Mix them well. Take out the chicken pieces and vegetables. In the same pan, cook rice and add vegetable stock. Stir well. Add the chicken pieces and vegetables back into the pan. Add saffron mixed in white wine, salt and pepper. Let it cook for some time. Next, add green peas, olives and chopped parsley. Lastly, drizzle some olive oil and serve!





For the full recipe of Paella, click here.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of it!