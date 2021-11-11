Year 2021 has been exciting for Bollywood. With movie shoots starting again, many actors and actresses have bagged roles and working again. Most of Bollywood's hotshots are on set and shooting movies. However, one Bollywood superstar chose to take a step back this year, and her life has been all about travel and food! It is none other than our favourite Anushka Sharma! Anushka Sharma has had a whirlwind of a year, with the birth of her first child Vamika Kohli and travelling across the globe with husband Virat Kohli. We love seeing her journey on Instagram and are always looking forward to her updates! She has been spotted in London eating "Tea and scones on a rainy English Summer Day" and now she is in Dubai and indulging in the Dubai food scene!





Recently, Anushka Sharma decided to share her her dinner plans with her 54.4 million followers on Instagram. She posted an Instagram story of her delicious dinner, and we can't stop but drool! She visited 101 Dining, Lounge & Bar in Dubai and indulged in a delicious treat. We saw her eating a roasted cauliflower topped with mouthwatering cheese dressing. Sounds delicious, right? Here's what it looked like:

Roasted cauliflower with cheese

An entire cauliflower has been seasoned and marinated and then roasted to give this heavenly dish. Cauliflower (also known as gobhi in Hindi) is known as a superfood as it is rich in many nutrients from vitamins to antioxidants. Eating cauliflower is a smart choice as we get to taste and health in one vegetable! Now, we all can't go to Dubai and enjoy this delicious dish but we have found a similar recipe of bharwan gobhi that will make your mouth water!





Looking at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story reminds us that she is a proud vegetarian who has represented Peta in many campaigns to promote vegetarianism. But that doesn't mean she doesn't experiment. We have seen her enjoying vegan meals on multiple occasions and the dishes looked absolutely delicious! It doesn't matter which part of the world Anushka Sharma is in, we know that she will let the foodie in her flourish and try new and exotic meals!



