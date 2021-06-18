We know that India celebrates cricket like a religion. Millions across the country sit on the edges of their seats with eager eyes and excitement as we all wait to see how a particular match will unfold. Now with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand - the excitement is more than ever. People have shown their love and enthusiasm for the Indian cricket team. As the Indian cricket team prepares for the final match, some of their family members have also joined them on their tour. And it goes without saying that new parents, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, are also spending some time on their own in their busy schedules.





(Also Read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Cute Banter About Pizza Will Make You Smile!)





Just a week back, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma with her newborn, Vamika, flew to England to show their support for the WTC finals held on 18th June 2021.





Recently taking over her Instagram, Anushka Sharma posted a series of photos of her time in England, and she sure seems to be enjoying a classic English breakfast. The scones and tea in her story look so delicious that they will make you hungry too. The actor wrote "Tea and scones on a rainy English Summer Day." Take a look at her story:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story





(Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Homemade Golgappas And Besan Barfi Were Made By This Special Person (See Pics Inside))





Anushka Sharma is known to follow a fit and healthy lifestyle, but sometimes the cravings take over, and one needs to enjoy themselves with food of their liking. If this meal has made you hungry, why not bake some scones for yourself to enjoy on a warm afternoon and pair it with some delicious cold coffee to beat the heat. Take a look at the recipe for scones here.