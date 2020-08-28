SEARCH
Apple Cider Vinegar For Healthy Diet: Here're 4 Options For You

A spoon of apple cider vinegar can do wonders for our overall health. Hence, we bring you some options that can help you choose the right one for yourself.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 28, 2020 18:23 IST

Apple cider vinegar, over the years, has garnered a fair share of fan base due to its countless number of health benefits. It is low in calories, carbs and packed with healthy enzymes and nutrients. Experts have credited this food ingredient for helping manage blood sugar levels, promote heart-health, boost healthy skin, and more. You may mix one or two spoons of this vinegar with water and consume it daily as a detox drink for an overall well-being. Besides the health benefits, it also has versatile culinary usages, including dressing salad, garnishing soup, preparing dips etc.

We went through a pool of apple cider vinegar options and handpicked a few products that can be a great addition to your healthy lifestyle. Take a look!

Here're 4 Of The Best Apple Cider Vinegar Options For You:

Bragg Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar

This jar of apple cider vinegar by Bragg is raw and unpasteurised and is known to promote a healthy immunity. It can also be used to add flavours to a nutritious bowl of salad.

Alpino Apple Cider Vinegar

Alpino brings a bottle of apple cider vinegar that is power-packed with antioxidants and can help fight free radical damages in your body. You may drink a spoon of this apple cider vinegar in the morning along with a glass of warm water, and give a healthy start to the day.

WOW Raw Apple Cider Vinegar

Made from the juice of best quality Himalayan apples, this bottle of vinegar by WOW is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. You can include this product in your daily diet to boost healthy skin and hair.

HealthKart Apple Cider Vinegar

Another example of apple cider vinegar, this product by HealthKart is a storehouse of vitamin C and can improve digestion and gut-health. A dash of this vinegar in everyday meal may fuel you with energy to keep going for the day.

