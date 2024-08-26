Pesto sauce, tulsi tea, Thai soup - basil is used in many culinary creations but we are not really sure if we should use the holy basil from the plant in our homes or get the other kind, known as sweet basil. I love the flavour of basil in my food but when I cook, I often get confused about which one to pick. Does it happen to you too? Let's first get this fact straight - basil and holy basil are similar but not the same! While these two are versatile herbs, they have unique flavours and culinary uses. Understanding their differences can help you make informed choices and it will work out for a better flavour in your food.





Basil Vs Holy Basil - Botanical Differences

Basil (Ocimum basilicum) and holy basil (Ocimum sanctum) belong to the same genus but different species. The common type of basil comes in different varieties that can range from bright green leaves to the ones with a shade of purple. They are sweet and peppery in taste. Holy basil, also known as tulsi, comes with smaller leaves that are green in colour with purple veins and have a stronger, more pungent aroma and taste.



Basil Vs Holy Basil - Different Culinary Uses



Uses Of Basil In Cooking:

Italian Cuisine: Basil is a staple herb used in Italian cuisine to make pesto, marinara sauce, and Caprese salad. Its bright, fresh flavour perfectly complements tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil.

Mediterranean Dishes: Well, the origin of basil reflects its use in Mediterranean cuisine and especially the flavour it imparts to Greek salads and grilled vegetables. Some of the vast Thai dishes that use basil include pad Thai, green curry, among others. Basil gives a fragrant and herbaceous note to these flavorful dishes.

Uses Of Holy Basil In Cooking:

Indian Cuisine: Holy basil is considered a sacred herb in Hinduism and finds wide usage in Indian cuisine for its distinct spicy and slightly bitter taste in curries, soups, and stir-fried dishes.

Thai Cuisine: It is also used in Thai cuisine, mostly in green curry and pad ka prao (stir-fried basil).

Ayurvedic Medicine: Holy basil is a very important plant in Ayurveda, highly praised for its medicinal properties and uses for curing several diseases.

Basil is used in many culinary preparations.

Photo Credit: iStock

Basil Vs Holy Basil - Flavour Profiles

Basil has a sweetish flavour with a bright and slightly peppery taste. It goes well with tomatoes, garlic, and other Mediterranean ingredients. Holy basil, on the other hand, has an intense and pungent flavour with a hint of camphor. The depth and complexity it brings to a dish are unique, especially those that hold spicy or earthy tones.



Health Benefits Of Basil:

Basil and holy basil have several similar health benefits. The former contains antioxidants and is therefore associated with its health benefits, such as improving digestion and lessening inflammation for optimal cognitive function. Holy Basil is called so probably on account of its revered position in Ayurveda as a medicine. It is supposed to be an adaptogen, which means it helps the body cope with stress.

Growing and Harvesting

Sweet and holy basil are relatively easy to grow in gardens or containers. They prefer warm, sunny conditions and well-drained soil. Regular harvesting will encourage bushier growth and prevent the plants from flowering too early.



Basil Vs Holy Basil - Can They Be Used Interchangeably?

Basil and holy basil have very unique characteristic flavours and are best suited for the kind of recipes they are meant for. However, they can substitute for each other, but how you do this would depend solely on the dish that you're preparing and the emphasis on flavour that you're looking to bring out. I have used holy basil for cooking pasta and even pesto sauce. The dishes did not taste the same but it wasn't a bad idea.







Be it for a classic Italian flavour or an exotic Indian twist, these herbs will help you make your dishes pop and create that ever-so-memorable meal.

