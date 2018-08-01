Weight Loss: How To Use Sabja (Basil) Seeds To Lose Weight Effectively

Highlights Seeds have become the new superfoods

Sabja or basil seeds have gained a reputation for helping lose weight

They are rich in antioxidants and have immunity-boosting properties

Seeds have become the new superfoods; they not only possess essential nutrients but help lose weight efficiently. Amongst the many seeds, ranging from chia seeds to flax seeds and pumpkin seeds, sabja or basil seeds have gained a reputation for helping you shed off those kilos. Also known as tukmaria, sweet basil seeds and tulsi seeds, these seeds help reduce body heat, control blood sugar levels, relieve constipation and bloating, and treat acidity and heartburn. And, that's not it, sabja seeds are known to be great for your skin and hair. They are rich in antioxidants and have immunity-boosting properties. Nowadays, they are being hailed for their weight loss properties; thanks to a lot of fibre content present in them. Let's see what makes sabja seeds good for weight loss and learn how to use them to get rid of the extra fat.





How Do Sabja Seeds Help In Losing Weight?

Sabja seeds, or basil seeds, are full of fibre content, which keeps your stomach fuller for longer time (reduces your appetite), further prevent overeating and unnecessary cravings. They are also a rich source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) that comes from high levels of omega-3 fatty acids present in the seeds. These acids help in stimulating the fat burning metabolism in the body. In fact, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, daily consumption of linolenic acid results in fat loss. Besides this, basil seeds are low in calories and high in nutrients. A teaspoon of sabja seeds would not pack up more than two to four calories and will ensure that your body is loaded with vitamins and minerals - including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and iron along with vitamins A, B-complex, E and K - all of which are essential for weight management.

(Also Read: 7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Sabja Seeds)





Sabja seeds, or basil seeds, are full of fibre content





How To Use Sabja Seeds For Weight Loss?

Sabja seeds are most effective when soaked in water and consumed. Since they are hard to chew, adding them into water will make them translucent and soft. All you need to do is to soak one to two teaspoons of sabja seeds in a cupful of warm water for about 15 minutes. It's because of the warm water, the seeds get swelled up and release digestive enzymes.





You could sprinkle these seeds on drinks like lemonade and green tea, or you can also munch on these seeds as a low-calorie snack alternative. Better still; add it to your soups and salads.





Caution: Pregnant ladies and children should avoid eating these seeds. Children could choke on them, if they are not mixed well with water. On the other hand, sabja seeds are believed to reduce the levels of oestrogen in the body. Make sure you consult a doctor if you are pregnant or suffering from any health condition to avoid any complication.







