Basil is a refreshing herb that grows abundantly in tropical areas and is native to central Africa and Southeast Asia. One of the oldest herbs known to us, its health benefits are innumerable. It has several anti-inflammatory properties and helps aid digestion. It is also known to prevent headaches and is a good remedy for insomnia. It is also a favourite of foodies around the world, as the herb lends a refreshing touch and elevates every meal it's added to. From soups to desserts, the herb can be used to add a dimension to the simplest of recipes.





Given its numerous benefits, we have curated a list of seven yummy basil recipes that you can easily add to your daily menu.

Here are 7 Yummy Basil Recipes To Try Today:

1) Basil Pesto Hummus





If snacking is a habit you cannot get rid of, we recommend that you try this special hummus recipe that serves as a perfect dip for chips and pita bread. With the numerous benefits of basil, the hummus will pair well with crisp toasts or vegetable crudites. Velvety and yummy, this is one of the easiest ways to add basil to your diet.





2) Hot Basil Chicken Cups

One protein that basil pairs well with is chicken. This recipe uses the classic combination to create an explosion of flavours in your mouth. Using ingredients such as minced chicken, fresh basil, red chillies, soya and a pinch of sugar wrapped in lettuce greens, this is sure to be a winner at dinner parties.





Chicken cups with basil is a delightful snack to relish anytime.

3) Basil Chutney





There is nothing as refreshing as some freshly made basil chutney. With a total cook time of just 15 minutes, this zingy dish brings together ingredients such as basil, onions, ginger, coriander and apples. You can pair this chutney with kebabs, pakoras or even some breakfast dishes like dosas and idlis.





4) Basil Butter Bread





Bread, basil and burnt cheese -- what is not to love in this recipe. This dish is perfect for rainy days or even as a yummy addition to the Sunday brunch menu. The freshness of basil complements the texture of the bread. We recommend that you pair it with your favourite pasta or as a snack with coffee.





Enjoy the goodness of Basil with yummy bread in this delicious recipe.

5) Spicy Sriracha Prawns with Basil





This recipe is perfect for all the seafood lovers out there. For this dish, prawns are tossed with spicy sauces, chillies and basil. The best part? It can be made in half an hour and works well as a snack or as a part of a large meal.





6) Gka Prow Gai (Basil Chicken)





Basil is an important ingredient in Thai cuisine and features in several dishes from the area. This chicken recipe uses mincemeat along with garlic, chilli, and a host of sauces such as oyster sauce, soy sauce and fish sauce.





Basil chicken is a recipe you simply can't resist.

7) Tomato Basil Pilaf





This rice dish is like a party in your mouth. It combines tomatoes with basil, onions and garlic. It is the perfect recipe to prepare on busy days and can be made in just 30 minutes.





Tell us which of these recipes you are going to try out first.