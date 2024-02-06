Haldi doodh, also known as turmeric milk, has been a staple in Indian households since time immemorial. It is touted as a wonder drink as it has some incredible benefits to offer for our health. While it can be enjoyed all year round, our elders typically encourage us to drink it during the winter months. It helps keep us warm from within and can also provide relief from cold and cough symptoms. However, have you ever paid attention to the way you make haldi doodh? It may come as a surprise to you, but the timing of when you add turmeric to the milk makes a huge difference. If it is not done correctly, you may not be able to fully reap the benefits it has to offer. Recently, weight loss coach Nidhi Gupta took to her Instagram handle to spill the beans on the correct way to do so.

Also Read: Turmeric Milk Tea - A Golden Elixir For Good Health. See How To Make It And How It Benefits You

What Is The Right Way To Make Haldi Doodh?

The coach explains that most people directly add haldi to the milk and then boil it together. However, the right way is to first heat ghee in a pan set on a low flame. To this, add haldi along with a pinch of black pepper. Mix it well, and then add this to a separate pan in which your milk is boiled. She explains that it is better to mix turmeric after boiling the milk as it does not destroy the active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin. The compound has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can be affected by prolonged exposure to high heat for a long time.

She further explains that turmeric should never be consumed raw or in excess, as it contains anti-nutrients that block iron absorption. While it is essential to heat the turmeric with the ghee, remember not to heat it too much to retain its essential properties. The coach also mentions that adding black pepper to the milk helps in the better absorption of turmeric by our body. This way, you'll be able to reap the maximum benefits of this wonder concoction. Take a look:

Also Read: Craving Haldi Doodh And Chai? Get Best Of Both Worlds With Maharashtrian Ukala

Internet users were quite delighted by this useful piece of information and left several reactions in the comments sections. One person enquired, "Can we drink this on an empty stomach in the morning, ma'am? Another wrote, "This is great, I will definitely try." "Very good info, ma'am. Should we add the ghee-turmeric-pepper mixture to boiling milk or once the milk is boiled?" asked a third user. A fourth person wrote, "Good info on haldi wala milk."





How do you usually make haldi doodh? Tell us in the comments below!