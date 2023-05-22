The world calls it golden milk, we know it as 'haldi wala doodh'. Turmeric milk has been our go-to home remedy for all common ailments like cold and cough and even minor injuries. Such is the power of this drink that even the ancient healing practice of Ayurveda recognises its medicinal benefits. The ritual of drinking turmeric milk before going to bed is a common ritual in Indian homes. Since we are equally addicted to our teas, turmeric-infused tea also makes its way into our healthy diet. Tea has long been cherished for its versatility, comforting properties, and ability to cater to a wide range of tastes. Turmeric milk tea, also called "golden milk tea," is a delightful concoction of earthy notes of turmeric with the creamy richness of milk and striking flavours of spices. The result is a beverage that is as visually appealing as it is delicious.





It's time to give your regular milk tea a makeover with turmeric milk tea, sans the harmful caffeine.





Can We Put Turmeric In Milk Tea? Is Turmeric Safe With Tea?

We have been adding all kinds of spices like ginger, cardamom and cloves to our milk tea. What we get is a better and more flavourful version of tea that brims with the goodness of the spices. Turmeric being another highly nutritious spice can also lend its own benefits to your cuppa.





Turmeric tea is generally safe for most people if had in moderation. But there are people who can be allergic to the curcumin present in turmeric; they should avoid it. Likewise, other people with special health conditions should ask their healthcare professional before drinking this tea.





Turmeric offers a host of health benefits.

What Are The Benefits Of Turmeric Tea With Milk At Night?

If you struggle with restlessness during sleep or find yourself waking up frequently to use the bathroom, incorporating a cup of turmeric tea with milk into your bedtime routine will ensure restful sleep and alleviate sleep disruptions. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which boasts several potential health benefits. Curcumin possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm the body and promote relaxation. By sipping on a cup of warm turmeric tea before bed, you may experience a sense of tranquillity, easing your transition into a peaceful slumber. Moreover, turmeric is a natural diuretic, meaning it can help reduce the frequency of nighttime urination.





What Are The Benefits Of Turmeric Tea?

1. Builds Immunity

The compound of curcumin present in turmeric has robust antioxidant properties that build immunity to prevent and also relieve cold, cough, sore throat and headache.

2. Helps Recover From Injuries

The anti-inflammatory nature of turmeric helps with quick recovery of injuries and chronic body pains and muscle aches.

3. Improves Skin Health

This spice does wonders for our skin. Besides protecting from allergies and skin infections, it helps us in attaining flawless and glowing skin.

4. Improves Sleep

Tea lovers often find it difficult to sleep at night because of the high caffeine amount in the system. This tea does away with caffeine and induces a night of peaceful sleep.

5. Facilitates Digestion

Did you know that nutrients in turmeric alone are difficult to absorb by the body? But when combined with warm milk and fats like ghee, turmeric tea helps in the breakdown of nutrients to be absorbed readily, thereby, improving digestion.

Turmeric tea is a healthy drink that heals.

How To Make Turmeric Milk Tea I Easy Turmeric Milk Tea Recipe:

We make turmeric milk by boiling the milk with turmeric and other ingredients. To make turmeric tea, first let the turmeric and other spices steep in the water for some time, and then add other ingredients like milk, fat and honey (optional) to make your hot cup of tea.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for turmeric milk tea.





Turmeric milk tea presents a delightful fusion of flavours, colours and many health benefits. This simple recipe allows you to create a cup of golden goodness right in the comfort of your kitchen.