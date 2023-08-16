India is renowned for its 'unity in diversity,' a principle that extends to its cuisine. The culinary landscape is a mosaic of regional and sub-regional flavours, each boasting a distinct character. However, beneath the surface, a thread of commonality ties them together. Our recent discovery is a homegrown elixir that marries the essence of masala chai and haldi doodh - the Maharashtrian Ukala. This spiced turmeric infusion embodies the goodness of both these beloved drinks, minus the caffeine. Unquestionably, it's a treasure trove of health benefits!

The Allure of Maharashtrian Ukala: Unlocking the Power of Ukala for Enhanced Well-being:

A classic ukala comprises a harmonious blend of milk and water, simmered with a medley of kitchen spices, turmeric, and jaggery. This symphony of ingredients coalesces to fortify your vitality and nurture your inner wellness. Let's delve into some of the prominent merits of ukala consumption:

1. Cough and Cold Relief

Infused with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, the spices woven into this potion act as shields against oxidative stress and viral onslaughts, notably combating seasonal colds and flu.

2. Amplified Immunity

Milk's nutrient reservoir harmonizes with the spices' wealth of goodness, culminating in a crescendo of overall immune support. The embrace of warm milk ensures both solace and efficient bodily function.

3. Gut Rejuvenation

Ukala's antioxidant-rich constituents facilitate a detoxifying purge, purifying your gut and championing robust digestion and metabolism.

4. Quality Sleep

Aligned with Ayurveda, the warmth of milk soothes your nerves, paving the way for relaxation and restful sleep, promoting perpetual freshness.

5. Strengthened Bones

The amalgamation of milk's calcium, curcumin from turmeric, and minerals embedded in other spices synergize to fortify bones, invigorate muscles, and alleviate joint discomfort.

Also Read: What Foods You Should Not Have With Milk? Experts Share

Photo Credit: iStock

Crafting the Perfect Maharashtrian Ukala: A Recipe for Delightful Sipping:

The versatility lies in the tapestry of spices that can grace your ukala recipe. Whether you opt for a premade chai masala blend to infuse into your haldi doodh or embark on the journey of crafting it from scratch, the possibilities are exciting. Our preference leans towards the latter approach, where we gently simmer a medley of whole spices in a combination of milk and water. A touch of haldi is added to the mix, bestowing warmth and depth. Cardamom, cinnamon, clove, dry ginger powder - these staples intertwine to create a harmonious symphony of flavours. Yet, you hold the brush to paint your palate's masterpiece.

For an in-depth guide to concocting the Maharashtrian Ukala drink, explore our unique approach here.

Integrate this elixir into your daily regimen and relish the bounty of health as seasons shift. Remember, as with any treasure, moderation is the watchword!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.