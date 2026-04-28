A golgappa stall may look simple, but it is always full of life. People gather around for the same snack, yet each person enjoys it in a different way. Some focus on flavours, others on speed, and a few turn it into a mini event. The queue becomes a mix of habits, reactions and strong opinions. Conversations flow as freely as the flavoured water. Over time, certain behaviours become instantly recognisable. Below, we look at the most common types of people you are likely to spot at a golgappa stall.

Here Are The Different Types Of People You'll Spot At A Golgappa Stall:

1. The Rule Follower

This person patiently waits for their turn, watches the vendor carefully and eats only when told to. One golgappa at a time, no shortcuts. They chew thoughtfully, nod in approval and never argue about spice levels. You can almost see them calculating the perfect balance of flavours. They leave satisfied and slightly proud of their self control.





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2. The "Aur Teekha, Bhaiya" Loyalist

Before the first golgappa even reaches their mouth, they ask for extra teekha water. Loudly. They love the burn, the sweat and the watery eyes. Each bite is followed by dramatic reactions and happy sighs. These are the people who believe golgappa is not worth it unless it hurts a little.

3. The Human Golgappa Machine

Blink and they are already on their fifth golgappa. No chit chat, no pauses. Pure focus. They chew fast, swallow faster and immediately demand the next one. The vendor barely keeps up, and the rest of us wonder how their mouth is even functioning at that pace.

4. The Overconfident First Bite Risk-Taker

They never test the spice level. No questions, no warnings. Straight in with a fully loaded golgappa. The first bite hits hard, followed by intense blinking, instant regret and frantic paani searches. They recover quickly, though, and confidently ask for the next one, slightly less teekha this time.

5. The Full-Time Stall Critic

They comment on everything. The size of the puri, the colour of the paani, the vendor's technique. They will compare it to every other stall they have ever eaten at. Sometimes helpful, sometimes annoying, but always entertaining. Somehow, they never miss a bite while talking.

6. The Suji Vs Atta Debater

Before ordering, they need answers. Suji or atta? Which is fresher, which is lighter, which one stays crisp longer? They might even explain the texture difference to anyone standing nearby. Their choice is final and deeply personal, and they judge every puri based on it.

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7. The Proud Sukha-Only Eater

No paani, no debate. These people prefer their golgappas dry, focusing only on the filling and spices. They believe sukha puris are cleaner, crunchier and more flavourful. While others chase spicy water refills, they quietly enjoy their mess-free bites.

8. The Hygiene Check Officer

They inspect everything with suspicion. The water, the potatoes, the vendor's hands and sometimes even the plate. A running commentary on cleanliness follows, often directed at no one in particular. Despite all the concern, they still eat every golgappa. And usually come back again the next week.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Suji Golgappa At Home In Minutes (Recipe Video Inside)





In the end, no matter which type you are, everyone leaves a golgappa stall smiling.