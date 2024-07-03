Food safety has become a major concern today. Every now and then, we come across news featuring the Government calling out different types of food items for being adulterated. The latest item under the radar is the hearty shawarma. According to reports, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently tested shawarma samples from 10 districts of Karnataka and found most of them to be of poor quality and hazardous to human health. Unhealthy bacteria and yeast were said to be found in these shawarma samples, making the food authority take stringent actions against the food joints and restaurants that are not following safety standards, the report adds.





Now the question here is - are these health concerns making you feel like ditching your favourite shawarma altogether? Are you planning to ignore your cravings for shawarma altogether? If you are planning to do so, then we say, there's no such need! Fret not, we are not asking you to ignore the health concerns altogether! Instead, try to make it at home and enjoy worry-free. Sounds like a plan? So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get set to prepare a delicious restaurant-like shawarma in your kitchen. Read on.

What Is The Secret To Making Restaurant-Style Shawarma? What Makes Restaurant-Style Shawarma So Special?

The answer to a perfect restaurant-style shawarma lies in its masala. Prepare a shawarma spice mix at home and trust us, half of your job is done! We have found a fool-proof recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra.

First, toast Kashmiri red chilli, green cardamom, black peppercorn, fennel seeds, cumin, coriander seeds, and cinnamon in a pan. Once they cool down, transfer the spices to a blender and grind them into a fine powder. And there you have it - fresh, aromatic shawarma masala ready to be used. Transfer the masala to an airtight jar and store it.





Watch the detailed video below:





Also Read: Internet Reacts To 'India's First Pani Puri Shawarma': Love It Or Hate It?

Chicken Shawarma Recipe: How To Make Restaurant-Like Shawarma At Home:

Now that you have the masala handy, let's get you the recipe for the classic chicken shawarma. Besides a portion of fresh and juicy grilled/baked chicken, the recipe incorporates the nutrients of vegetables such as lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and onions. These vegetables add an extra crunch to your chicken and the sauces bring in that extra zing! Click here for the detailed chicken shawarma recipe.





For more such shawarma recipes, click here. Have a nice day!



