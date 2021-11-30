Fusion dishes are found plentiful on the internet. Bloggers and eateries often create some interesting combinations which are beyond the usual foodie's imagination. Recently, we came across a bizarre chocolate Vada Pav which had chocolate sauce and mayonnaise in it. The internet indeed had trouble digesting this eccentric dish created by a street food vendor. Another strange video showed the making of bizarre egg-flavoured popcorn by a food blogger. If you thought the trend of fusion dishes was over, think again. A Twitter user spotted 'Pani Puri Shawarma' on an eatery's menu, and people were left puzzled about it. Take a look at the photos he shared:
On Elliot's beach. Pretty good. Need to try the Pani Puri Shawarma though. My guess is shawarma stuffed into puri. pic.twitter.com/dQSohvIAfK— Krish Ashok (@krishashok) November 29, 2021
The post was shared on Twitter by user @krishashok, where it received hundreds of likes, comments and retweets. The pictures were taken from an eatery called 'Ustad Hotel' at Chennai's Elliot Beach. "Need to try the Pani Puri Shawarma though. My guess is shawarma stuffed into puri," wrote the user in his tweet.
For the unversed, Pani Puri is a popular Indian street food that has crispy fried Puris filled with tangy and spicy water, chopped potatoes and sweet and sour chutneys. Shawarma, meanwhile, is a Lebanese delight made by grilling meat and wrapping it in Pita bread along with sauces and veggies. The sumptuous dish makes for a fulfilling snack and even a meal by itself.
Several Twitter users were intrigued by the bizarre combination of Pani Puri and Shawarma. The users wondered how exactly the two popular dishes would be combined together. A few also shared other such bizarre Pani Puri dishes that they had previously encountered. Take a look:
Sounds like a better alternative to puri crushed into shawarma roti— PK (@ThisIsMcNulty) November 29, 2021
Mexican Shawarma is transcontinental— Vinay Rao (@wizardofid) November 29, 2021
Yup like pani puri pizza I saw somrwhere— shruzPa (@shruzPa) November 29, 2021
Or shawarma with Pani puri masala?— Garvit Sah (@GarvitSah) November 29, 2021
Kebabs.. inside a tiny.. puri.. filled with.. spice water? I would eat that https://t.co/xPdUdaoDln— Adrianna Tan (@skinnylatte) November 29, 2021
just when you think culinary ingenuity has peaked… https://t.co/Y4TsQMGt94— Khaver خاور (@thekarachikid) November 29, 2021
“Paneer shawarma” is the saddest phrase in all languages. https://t.co/ZYrEIFqTbo— Sidin Whataycute (@sidin) November 29, 2021
Related/unrelated, a restaurant chain here in SA is serving "Prawn Pani Puris" and its supposed to be a best seller. I'm still considering giving it a shot.. ????— Leshen Sahue (@Mr_Sahue) November 29, 2021
What did you think of the Pani Puri Shawarma? Tell us if you'd try this bizarre dish in the comments below.
