It wouldn't be wrong to say that baingan ka bharta is the most flavoursome Indian dish made with eggplants. The grilled eggplants or brinjals offer their creamy texture to the dish while the host of spices and herbs make baingan ka bharta truly amazing. Serve it with some fresh roti and chopped onions and your guests will surely lick the bowl clean. Well, we all are familiar with baingan ka bharta and have been eating it since childhood. But did you know that there is a Lebanese dish which too is made with eggplant and has a similar preparation as baingan ka bharta. It is called baba ghanoush. Wondering which one tastes better? Don't worry as a person has already compared the two and given his verdict.





In a video, uploaded on Instagram, the person cooks both dishes before choosing his “favourite eggplant dip”.







If you are now planning to make the winner dish then here is the recipe for baingan ka bharta.





And if you want to try your hand at making the Middle Eastern baba ganoush dip, we can help you with this easy baba ganoush recipe.





You too can try both the recipes and compare them. But don't forget to share your feedback with us in the comments section below. Also take a look at other interesting brinjal recipes here.



