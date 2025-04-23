Pickles are an integral part of Indian cuisine, known for enhancing the overall taste of a meal. Whether served with dal-chawal, roti, or paratha, pickles often add the finishing touch to a traditional Indian thali. Indian households boast a variety of pickles, each with its own unique flavour. While most pickles are spicy and tangy, some are made sweet and sour to suit personal preferences. Certain pickles are also prepared seasonally.





Although readymade pickles are easily available in the market, nothing quite matches the flavour and freshness of a homemade one. Today, we're sharing a simple yet delicious garlic pickle recipe that is not only flavourful but also packed with health benefits. Garlic is known for its digestive and heart-friendly properties, making this pickle a wholesome addition to your meals.





However, many people unknowingly make mistakes while preparing pickles at home, causing them to spoil quickly. To help you avoid that, here are some essential tips to make garlic pickle that's both tasty and long-lasting.

Tips to Make Garlic Pickle

Clean the Garlic

Start by peeling and separating the garlic cloves. Discard any cloves that have dark spots or blemishes. Wash the garlic thoroughly and dry it well. Moisture is the enemy of pickles, so make sure the cloves are completely dry-sun-drying is ideal.

Prepare the Garlic

If any cloves are large, cut them in half for easy serving. Also, remove any green shoots from the centre, as they can make the pickle bitter over time.

Use Homemade Achar Masala

Homemade spice blends bring out the best flavour in pickles. For garlic pickle, use a mix of yellow mustard seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, and carom seeds (ajwain). Nigella seeds (kalonji) can also be added, but they should be included at the end of the process.

Dry Roast Whole Spices

Dry roasting the whole spices removes any remaining moisture and enhances their flavour. Alternatively, you can sun-dry them. Once roasted, coarsely grind the spices and add red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt. Avoid grinding nigella seeds, as this may affect the colour of the pickle.

Use Vinegar

Don't forget to add a spoonful of vinegar to your garlic pickle. It acts as a natural preservative and helps prevent spoilage. Mix the vinegar in well after combining the garlic and spices.

Use Mustard Oil

Mustard oil is a staple in Indian pickles and adds a distinct pungency. Always heat the oil thoroughly, let it cool, and then mix it into the pickle. This step ensures a balanced flavour and enhances preservation.

Storage Tip

Always store pickles in a clean, dry glass jar. After washing, dry the jar in the sun to eliminate any moisture. Once the pickle is added, ensure that it is fully submerged in oil to keep it from spoiling.





Cover the jar with a clean cotton cloth and place it in the sun for at least 10 to 12 days. Once it's ready, enjoy your garlic pickle with dal rice, roti, or paratha for an extra burst of flavour.