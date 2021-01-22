Baking Tips: How To Make Choco Lava Cake In 30 Minutes (Recipe Inside)

Lava cake is a popular molten cake that combines the decadence of chocolate cake with fluffy souffle.

Don't you have those days when you simply want to sit and nosh upon a decadent chocolate cake? Well, we do! Moist chocolate ganache spread over a sponge and soft cake can sweep you off your feet in seconds. Be it special occasions or the time when your cravings hit you, a chocolate cake is never a bad idea. There's something about the cake, whipped with buttercream and melt-in-the-mouth chocolate icing, that we just can't get enough of. But in today's time when a chocolate cake is literally a tap away, baking one at home does seem like a lot, isn't it?





Baking a cake has always been considered a time-consuming process that might require too much energy as well as ingredients. But that's not really true! One can bake a scrumptious chocolate lava cake in just about 30 minutes! Yes, you read that right! Lava cake is a popular molten cake that combines the decadence of chocolate cake with fluffy soufflé. With a moist and gooey centre with melted chocolate and a spongy outer layer, this small cake is perfect to satiate all your chocolate cravings.





Choco lava cake ha s a gooey, moist and chocolatey centre and a smooth, spongy outer covering.

How To Make Choco Lava Cake In 30 Minutes

The best part about this chocolate cake is that it needs no special ingredients or baking equipment. To make this lava cake at home all you need is a bar of dark chocolate and butter, melted and combined together. This is mixed with icing sugar, eggs and flour, kept in the fridge for about 5 minutes and then baked for 10 minutes. Yes, that's all!





Find the full recipe of choco lava cake here.





You can serve this along with some fruits, ice cream or whipped cream.





Try this irresistible chocolate cake at home the next time you have those chocolate cravings and share your experience with us in the comments section below!







