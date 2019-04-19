Watch: How To Make Eggless Chocolate Cake In Just Two Minutes Without Any Baking Equipment

Highlights Chocolate cake can cheer anybody up

Baking a chocolate cake can be quite a hassle

Chocolate cake can be prepared in a cooker too

No matter how bad a day you have had, a slice of gooey chocolate cake can instantly cheer you up. Now, that we only a phone call away from ordering our favourite chocolate cake at our doorstep, not many of us would like to undergo the fuss of putting together all ingredients and bake one for ourselves. Baking has always been considered a time-consuming and laborious process. And if you go wrong with one ingredient here and there, you are very likely to end up with a burnt black blob of mass that has little chances of redemption. Baking disasters can really be a party-pooper, but what if we tell you can make chocolate cake without an oven and the whole hassle of baking?





This yummy recipe of egg-less chocolate cake by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi that she shared on her channel, ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa' is a perfect recipe for those craving moist chocolate cake but do not have the time and energy to go through the whole baking routine. This chocolate cake is prepared in just two minutes and is prepared in appam pan. Prepared in high steam, these cakes are deliciously fluffy and moist. The ingredients uses in the cake are also easily available across all stores. All you need is maida, curd, oil/ghee, unsweetened cocoa powder, milk, powdered sugar, vanilla essence or elaichi powder, a pinch of salt, half tablespoon of baking soda, and one teaspoon of baking powder.







So, what are you waiting for? Don your apron and treat yourself with yummy chocolate cake today.





