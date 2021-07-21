Bakri Eid 2021 is here, and we know that your excitement is at its peak! From wishing your relatives, planning a feast at your home to receiving those delicious sweets from your neighbours, this festival is all about sharing! While you make numerous things to set on your dinner table, it can be overwhelming to cook all the recipes in time. And when this happens, we wish we had a yummy recipe to cook quickly. So, if you are busy in the kitchen since morning and still trying to decide on what mutton recipe to make, then we might just have something in store for you. Make this yummy dhaba-style mutton keema that is going to be a hit among your family.





(Also Read: Bakri Eid 2021: From Kalmi Kebab To Kashmiri Halwa, Make These 7 Delicious Meals In Just 30 Minutes)





While we have made numerous mutton recipes, we always wish to get that street-style dhaba taste on our plates. The butter-filled gravy mixed with aromatic spices is something for which we can go to great heights! And since we are celebrating Bakri Eid today, we thought this recipe would be perfect for you and your family to devour upon!

Make this yummy and easy mutton keema

Bakri Eid 2021: How To Make Mutton Keema | Dhaba-Style Mutton Keema Recipe

To make this yummy dish, first in a pan, add oil, bay leaf, green cardamom, jeera and cloves. Now add chopped onions and saute till golden brown. Remove the bay leaf. Add garlic, ginger and butter and mix. Next, add green chillies and capsicum and cook for about 3-4 minutes. Deglaze it with some water.





(Also Read: Bakri-Eid 2021: Elevate Your Eid Feast With A Complete 5-Course Meal Plan (Recipes Inside)





Now throw in turmeric powder, red chilli powder, jeera powder, dhaniya powder, heeng and salt. Then add the mutton mince. Let it cook for some time. Add milk tomato puree, sugar and lemon juice and cook for additional 10 minutes on medium flame.





After adding a cup of water, cover and cook till the water evaporates and the mutton is well done. Lastly, garnish with chopped coriander leaves, split green chilli and a blob of butter. Serve with pav, paratha, puri or rice and enjoy!





Now, what are you waiting for? Make this yummy recipe this Eid, and don't forget to share it with your friends! Let us know in the comments below how you liked this recipe.





For the full recipe of Dhaba-style mutton keema, click here.





Bakri Eid 2021 Mubarak!