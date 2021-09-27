Batata (or aloo) is a staple in most Indian households. It is accessible, makes for a comforting and filling addition to most dishes and is featured in a number of our favourite street snacks. From aloo chaat to aloo tikki, the streets are lined up with many variations of our favourite tuber. But why depend on street stalls when you can make an equally delicious and quick batata snack at home? With just a few ingredients and some boiled aloo, here is how you can make a crispy potato chai time snack within a matter of minutes, it is called - Bangbang batata.

Aloo snacks are crispy and delicious

Indians and their love for crispy spicy tea time snacks are known to all and this recipe for bangbang batata ticks all the boxes of requirements. It is light on the stomach, quick to make and the perfect crunchy finger food that the family will enjoy with an evening cup of hot chai.

How to make Bangbang batata l Bang bang batata recipe:

In a bowl mix sugar, salt, chilli flakes, sooji and other ingredients. Toss in roughly chopped boiled potatoes and make sure they are well coated with the dry mixture. In a pan heat ghee and lightly sauté the batata. Take off the heat and serve with mint chutney or ketchup. For the detailed recipe, look at the video in the header section.





Try making this quick and easy potato snack for your next tea session. Let us know how it turns out in the comments below.