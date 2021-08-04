Let's face it, idli, sambar and dosa top the list of the most sought-after south Indian breakfast options. Even if you've never set foot anywhere near the southern part of India, we are sure you've devoured this breakfast multiple times already. Pieces of the warm and fluffy idli, soaked in the tanginess of sambar truly make it a comforting meal like no other. The best part is that you don't have to stop at a plain white idli every time, because from oats idli to Chinese idli, this South Indian delicacy doesn't fail to leave an impression on our palates and minds every chance it gets.

These tiny Goli idlis was the recent craze among idli lovers

So from the long list of unique idlis, one that you should definitely try is a batata vada idli, which is a potato stuffed idli. The traditional soft idli, with a layer of potato poriyal in between makes for a wholesome and exciting meal. The spicy potato poriyal comes as a pleasant surprise and adds to the existing flavors of the dish. It almost feels like having a piece of dosa inside an idli, and that seems like the best of both worlds to us. Now if you are thinking about where you can find this must-try option, you don't need to look far because you can easily make this in your own kitchen as well. The process remains the same as making regular idli, just add a potato poriyal to it. Let us help you with the recipe here:

(Also read: Spicy Idli Recipe: A Quick Snack You Can Make With Leftover Idlis In 2 Minutes)

How to make Batata Vada Idli l Batata vada idli recipe:

Prepare a simple idli batter as you would and let it sit aside. In another pan, heat oil add mustard, curry leaves, urad dal, potato, and prepare a potato stuffing just like the one used for dosa. Now grease an idli pan and pour half of the batter, drop a spoonful of potato stuffing, and pour some more batter. Let this steam for 20 minutes and serve hot with coconut chutney. For a detailed recipe of the batata vada idli, click here.





(Also read: This Tadka Veg Idli Is One Instant, Weight-Loss-Friendly Breakfast You'd Be Making Often)





There you go, that's how easy it is to make a batata vada idli just like the street vendors. Try this recipe today and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.