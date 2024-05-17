Bansuri Swaraj on NDTV Poll Curry: The third episode of the much-awaited ‘Poll Curry with Kunal Vijayakar' has been released and it was with none other than lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha - Bansuri Swaraj. As the enthusiasm around the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is at its peak, NDTV has launched a new show – Poll Curry with Kunal Vijayakar – which will showcase the foodie side of many political leaders. The third episode of the show took us to the bustling streets of New Delhi's Paharganj area where Swaraj and Vijayakar indulged in hearty conversations and wholesome food.





Bansuri Swaraj and Kunal Vijayakar began their culinary adventure at Chawla De Mashoor Chur Chur Naan. Bansuri Swaraj, who is the daughter of the late Former Chief Minister of Delhi Sushma Swaraj, remembered her mother and called themselves a chator – meaning someone who has a fondness for food. However, on a daily basis, Bansuri shared that she likes to eat simple food.

While speaking to Vijayakar, Bansuri revealed her food preference, stating she prefers eating spicy food over sweets. While she loves everything in street food from gol gappe to palak patta chaat, Swaraj describes her ultimate comfort food as “Arhar ki dal and chawal, and Hare Moong ki Khichdi.”





After engaging in an interesting game of Kunal Vijayakar's special Alpha Mein Bet, Swaraj and Vijayakar indulged in a wholesome thaali of lip-smacking food consisting of boondi raita, dal makhani, paneer, chhole, and chur chur naan. In fact, Bansuri Swaraj isn't just well versed in the laws of the country but also local food. She shared that chur chur naan gets its name from the fact that the naan is literally crushed with hands and disfigured once it's being cooked.





Swaraj, who still practices law, reveals her daily diet during the campaign season. Since she has little to no time in the morning, Swaraj has some kind of milkshake or smoothie as her breakfast. But when she has time, she likes to eat South Indian or Maharashtrian food for breakfast. Of things that she doesn't like, Bansuri reveals that she does not like to eat raw onions.





Giving another sneak peek into her diet, Bansuri Swaraj revealed that for at least four months every year, she tries to avoid carbohydrates and sugar. However, she does not recommend this style of diet. A true foodie at heart, Bansuri Swaraj revealed her favourite food joints in and around her workplace –Delhi High Court. “Delhi High Court's canteen is known for its cold coffee.”





Bansuri Swaraj even described what her meal would be if it were her last day on Earth. “I am from Delhi. My meals would start with Gol Gappe, I will share a Chaat papdi, and then I will go for Chhole Bhature.” The duo concluded their wholesome session with a lip-smacking glass of sweet lassi with almond slivers.





