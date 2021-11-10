It's that time of the year again when the sun doesn't feel as sharp and the breeze makes us shiver from the spine. The winter months are here and they are one of our favourites simply because they bring along some delicious gastronomic adventures! From stocking up on the crunchy seasonal veggies to loading up on bowls of flavourful and hearty soups and stews, there isn't a better time to gorge on all things delicious and hot than winter, is there? However, if canned soups are the ones that you depend on, it's time to up your winter game and try some homemade recipes that are much delicious and healthy than the packaged ones. Put together veggies and proteins of your choice, boil it up and start sipping, that's how easy to make a homemade winter soup! Interested to try it out? Here is a recipe for a nutritious Beetroot Chicken Soup you can try at home.

Homemade soups are the best way to keep warm in the winters

Alongside the comfort, what makes a homemade soup a great dish to indulge in is its health benefiting properties. A good winter soup is an ideal way to boost health for the family and add the much-needed boost of immunity and energy to sustain the cold weather. The Beetroot Chicken soup is a fairly simple recipe that requires just a handful of ingredients. The slightly sweet taste of the beetroots enhances the savoury flavours, the pepper and chillies add just the right amount of heat and the chicken makes it a fulfilling meal perfect for a quick winter dinner. Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Beetroot Chicken Soup l Beetroot Chicken Soup Recipe:

In a pan add chicken pieces, salt, pepper, onion, ginger and water. Let this boil until the chicken is cooked. Keep removing the gunk accumulating on the surface. Once it is boiled and clean, sieve and keep the chicken stock aside. Shred the chicken into tiny chunks. In another pan heat butter and the remaining ingredients, add the chicken stock and beetroot pieces and cook until the beetroot is mushy. Add shredded chicken, cook for a couple of minutes, add chopped coriander and serve hot.





