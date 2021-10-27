The winter chill is here. As the temperature slowly drops and the days get shorter, we need ways to keep ourselves warm and healthy. Exposure to cold can put us at the risk of catching a cold and cough; therefore, we need to find ways to keep ourselves warm. Besides keeping our bodies covered, we should take extra measures by making sure to avoid cold food and drinks. Eating ice cream or drinking cold drinks are just some of the eating habits we need to avoid. That is why people love to drink soup in the winters! A bowl of delicious soup not only soothes our minds but also keeps our bodies warm and cosy from inside. We have a list of classic soup recipes you can enjoy this winter!





Winter Diet: Here Are 7 Delicious Soups To Keep You Warm:







1.Tomato Soup





You can never go wrong with a bowl of tomato soup. This classic soup is enjoyed everywhere, from restaurants to even trains! Pair this soup with some crispy deep-fried croutons and you are ready for a soothing meal for the winter.











Click here for the full recipe of Tomato Soup.





2. Hot And Sour Soup











A piping hot bowl of hot and sour soup on a wintery evening is all you need. Mushrooms, cabbage and carrots cooked in oriental flavours with chicken. Indulge yourself in this super spicy, tangy and savoury soup.











Click here for the full recipe of Hot And Sour Soup.

Chicken broth tastes delicious in soup. 3. Tibetan Chicken Broth Soup







We all know Tibetan food just tastes absolutely delicious. And that is why we have found this delicious Tibetan chicken broth soup for you to try. The delicious flavour of chicken broth makes this soup the perfect winter dish to enjoy.











Click here for the full recipe of Tibetan Chicken Broth Soup.











4. Lemon And Coriander Soup











The sourness of lemon is balanced out with the earthiness of coriander to give a soothing and delicious soup that is not only comforting but also healthy. This bowl of soup will give you warmth even when you are sick.











Click here for the full recipe of Lemon And Coriander Soup.











5.Chicken Manchow Soup











If you love chicken then we have a delicious soup for you. This manchow soup is filled with crunchy and wholesome veggies and our favourite chicken. The spicy and hot flavours make it the perfect soup for winters.











Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Manchow Soup.

This soup has pasta in it.

6.Minestrone Soup











If you are a fan Italian food, then minestrone soup is for you! This delicious soup is made with vegetables like onions, celery, onions, tomatoes, stock and more. At times, this soup also has pasta or rice.











Click here for the full recipe of Minestrone Soup.











7. Mulligatawny Soup











This desi soup is from Madras region and has rich flavour of spices, chillies, lentils, vegetables and more. It tastes very similar of the popular South Indian dish rasam but it has a coconut twist thanks to the use of coconut milk!











Click here for the full recipe of Mulligatawny Soup.











Try out these winter soups and keep yourself warm in these chilly times.















