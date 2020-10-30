Immunity: Have You Tried Aloe Vera Sabzi Yet? It's All About Health And Taste

Highlights Aloe vera is also known as ghritkumari, gwarpatha and kwar gandal

It is also loaded with vitamins, amino acids, minerals, enzymes etc

Made with very basic kitchen spices, aloe vera sabzi is healthy and tasty

There's no denying the fact that aloe vera is synonymous to all things good and healthy. Have it in form of juice or apply it to your skin and hair, aloe vera is beneficial in every form. Also known as ghritkumari, gwarpatha and kwar gandal, it is a powerhouse of nutrients and has a widespread acceptance across the globe. Aloe vera is basically a gooey, translucent gel that has a bitter taste and countless number of healing properties. The gel contains 96 percent water that helps detoxify the body and prevent it from free radical damages. It is also loaded with vitamins, amino acids, minerals, enzymes etc that help boost immunity, aid weight loss, promote metabolism and digestion and more.





While aloe vera is mostly consumed in form of juice, we bring you a recipe that will add some taste and flavour to your palate. It is called aloe vera sabzi. Made with very basic kitchen spices, this dish is ideal to include in our diet to boost immunity, metabolism and digestion.





Here's The Recipe Of Aloe Vera Sabzi:

Ingredients

2 aloe vera leaves

1 cup curd





1 teaspoon jeera powder





1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli





1 teaspoon coriander powder





Half teaspoon turmeric powder





2 teaspoon grated ginger





Half teaspoon cumin seeds





2 whole dry red chilli





Half teaspoon garam masala powder





1 tablespoon oil





Salt and sugar, as per taste





Method:

Cut the aloe vera into cubes.





Clean and pressure-cook them up to 1 or 2 whistle. Keep aside.





Take curd in a bowl and add jeera powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder to it. Mix everything well, so that there's no lump left.





Heat oil in a kadhai and add whole red chilli, cumin seeds and grated ginger to it. Wait till the cumin seeds crackle.





Add aloe vera chunks to it and cook well with some salt and sugar.





Add the spice-mixed curd to it and let it cook on sim. Close the lid.





When you are satisfied with the consistency of the gravy (it needs to be thick, semi-dry gravy), open the lid and add some garam masala powder to it.





Switch of the flame and transfer it to a bowl.





Pair aloe vera sabzi with rice or roti and indulge.







