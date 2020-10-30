SEARCH
  • How To
  • Immunity: Have You Tried Aloe Vera Sabzi Yet? It's All About Health And Taste

Immunity: Have You Tried Aloe Vera Sabzi Yet? It's All About Health And Taste

While aloe vera is mostly consumed in form of juice, we bring you a recipe that will add some taste and flavour to your palate. It is called aloe vera sabzi.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: October 30, 2020 16:47 IST

Reddit
Immunity: Have You Tried Aloe Vera Sabzi Yet? It's All About Health And Taste
Highlights
  • Aloe vera is also known as ghritkumari, gwarpatha and kwar gandal
  • It is also loaded with vitamins, amino acids, minerals, enzymes etc
  • Made with very basic kitchen spices, aloe vera sabzi is healthy and tasty

There's no denying the fact that aloe vera is synonymous to all things good and healthy. Have it in form of juice or apply it to your skin and hair, aloe vera is beneficial in every form. Also known as ghritkumari, gwarpatha and kwar gandal, it is a powerhouse of nutrients and has a widespread acceptance across the globe. Aloe vera is basically a gooey, translucent gel that has a bitter taste and countless number of healing properties. The gel contains 96 percent water that helps detoxify the body and prevent it from free radical damages. It is also loaded with vitamins, amino acids, minerals, enzymes etc that help boost immunity, aid weight loss, promote metabolism and digestion and more.

While aloe vera is mostly consumed in form of juice, we bring you a recipe that will add some taste and flavour to your palate. It is called aloe vera sabzi. Made with very basic kitchen spices, this dish is ideal to include in our diet to boost immunity, metabolism and digestion.

Here's The Recipe Of Aloe Vera Sabzi:

Ingredients

2 aloe vera leaves

Newsbeep

1 cup curd

1 teaspoon jeera powder

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Half teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoon grated ginger

Half teaspoon cumin seeds

2 whole dry red chilli

Half teaspoon garam masala powder

1 tablespoon oil

Salt and sugar, as per taste

Method:

Cut the aloe vera into cubes.

Clean and pressure-cook them up to 1 or 2 whistle. Keep aside.

Take curd in a bowl and add jeera powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder to it. Mix everything well, so that there's no lump left.

Heat oil in a kadhai and add whole red chilli, cumin seeds and grated ginger to it. Wait till the cumin seeds crackle.

Add aloe vera chunks to it and cook well with some salt and sugar.

Add the spice-mixed curd to it and let it cook on sim. Close the lid.

When you are satisfied with the consistency of the gravy (it needs to be thick, semi-dry gravy), open the lid and add some garam masala powder to it.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Switch of the flame and transfer it to a bowl.

Pair aloe vera sabzi with rice or roti and indulge.

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Aloe VeraAloe Vera BenefitsImmunity And Weight Loss
Shilpa Shetty Shares No Maida, No Sugar Banana Bread Recipe That She Makes For Son Viaan
Shilpa Shetty Shares No Maida, No Sugar Banana Bread Recipe That She Makes For Son Viaan
Watch: How To Make Classic Muradabadi Chicken Biryani At Home
Watch: How To Make Classic Muradabadi Chicken Biryani At Home

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 