Aloe Vera For Cold: How To Make Aloe Vera Juice To Combat Cold, Cough and Flu

The transition in season brings along a bevy of infections. If you have a look around, you would find a lot of your friends suffering from cold and cough. It is almost implausible for anyone to be down with cold in this scorching heat, you would like to think; but the truth is that the shift in season can really take a toll on our immunities and make us susceptible to many diseases. There are plenty of medicines and antibiotics that can help heal a sore throat or cold but what if we tell you that there are some super ingredients in your kitchen that can be of immense help too. Aloe vera for instance, is said to be a great remedy for seasonal infections.





The mucilaginous gel of aloe vera is packed with detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also excellent in boosting digestion and has natural laxative properties. Experts also say that it is beneficial in boosting weight loss. Packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene, vitamin C, and a host of B vitamins, aloe vera is one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet. Aloe vera is also widely popular in the skin and beauty industry. Many cosmetic brands have been using aloe vera in their products.





According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, aloe-vera "can help soothe coughs and bronchial asthma. Its antiseptic properties can help heal colds and sore throats." It is densely packed with antiviral and anti-bacterial properties that can help shield you against infections and their aggravation. Its high anti-inflammatory properties block formation of histamine and prevent development of allergic conditions. Aloe vera also packs natural salicylic acid, which is a base material for many pain relieving medicines.

One of the most effective ways to use aloe vera is to juice it.





Here's how you can make aloe vera juice to remedy cold and cough:







1. Cut one aloe leaf in 3-4 manageable sections.





2. Peel the dark green outer layer.





3. Scoop out the gel from all these sections.





4. Put this gel in a blender and mix well with a cup of apple juice.





5. Drink this juice fresh.











Use this superfood to keep cold and cough at bay. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



