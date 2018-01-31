Benefits Of Cold Milk: Curing Acidity To Toning Skin And More!

Sarika Rana | Updated: January 31, 2018 16:47 IST
1. Reduces Acidity
One of the best remedies for acidity and discomfort is to sip on a glass of cold milk. Gradual sipping on milk can help alleviate pain from peptic ulcers too.
2. Keeps Your Body Hydrated
Cold milk is a great beverage to keep your body hydrated. Dehydrating beverages like alcohol, coffee and sugary foods signal the kidneys to get rid of the extra water by producing more urine making you feel more dehydrated. However, when beverages contain nutrients and electrolytes like potassium and sodium, as milk does, the stomach empties slowly with less significant effect on the kidneys.
3. Controls Hunger Pangs
Cold milk makes for a nutritious way to control hunger pangs. You can easily make cold coffee or flavoured milk out of it and enjoy it in the evening. A glass of it will not only kill your cravings but also keep you fuller for longer.
4. Acts As An Excellent Skin Toner
Milk has nourishing effects on your skin. It makes for an amazing toner that you can use every day to get a glowing skin. Take cotton and soak in some cold milk in it and dab it on your face leaving it hydrated and smooth. It is a rich source of vitamin A and other antioxidants that help give you a glow, further reducing dark spots, pigmentation and freckles.
5. Acts As A Moisturizer
If you have a dry skin, look no further. Cold milk can surely come to your rescue as it helps maintain the pH levels of the skin. All you need to do is to add a few drops of lemon juice and rose water to cold milk and soak cotton with this solution. Apply it to your face and leave it for 10 minutes. Wash it off with cold water.
You can enjoy cold milk along with cereals, shakes and smoothies too. Milk lovers, this health drink is surely your go-to elixir.