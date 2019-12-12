Bengali Street Food: Make Kolkata-Style Chicken Cutlet At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

You can easily make this Bengali chicken cutlet at home.

Highlights Here is a recipe of Kolkata-style chicken cutlet.

This is a famous street food item of West Bengal.

Watch the recipe video here and try it at home.

Kolkata is famous for its buzzing streets and the foods you get on the streets. From rolls to cutlets, there's a host of different snacks lined up for you to choose from, while strolling down the city. Chicken cutlet is one such special snack made in Kolkata that has a unique taste that you don't get anywhere else. Also known as Fowl cutlet, Kolkata's chicken cutlet is made from minced chicken and is mostly found in the state of West Bengal only. This cutlet can be a great option for evening snacks to have with a steaming cup of tea.





If you have ever visited the city and tried this delicacy, you would know what we are talking about. And, if you still sometimes crave for the exact same cutlet, here is an exciting news for you. We will help you create the same flavours of the chicken cutlet in your own kitchen. Here is a recipe of Kolkata-style chicken cutlet that was shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'.





You can easily make this Bengali snack at home. Marinate minced chicken with bhaji masala, garam masala, ginger paste, garlic paste, onions, green chili paste, red chilli powder, cumin powder, lemon juice, salt and coriander leaves. Divide the chicken into small portions and fry them after coating them in flour and egg batter. Remember to mould the cutlets into diamond shape as that's how it is served in Kolkata.

Watch the recipe video of Kolkata-style chicken cutlet here -

