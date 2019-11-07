Cooking Tips: Make Kolkata-Style Chicken Roll At Home With This Recipe Video

Highlights Chicken roll is a popular snack found on the streets of Kolkata.

You can make this Bengali delicacy at home with this recipe.

This Kolkata-special chicken roll is delicious and a must-try snack.

If there's anything that comes a close second to Bengali sweets on the popularity charts, it's definitely Bengali street food. The streets of Kolkata are lined up with a variety of small bites that comprise both vegetarian and non-vegetarian treats. Their egg rolls are hugely popular across the city and a must-have food item in Durga Puja pandals. Given the love that Bengalis have for non-vegetarian foods, we dug out a recipe of chicken roll, which is another popular snack that is found on the streets of Kolkata. If you have ever tasted this mouth-watering roll there in the city or have heard about it, we are sure you would like to make it in your kitchen.





If you are wondering whether you'll be able to create the same mind-blowing roll as you get in Kolkata, rest assured that this recipe video on NDTV Food's YouTube channel will help you do it easily. This roll is prepared with spicy chicken tikkas wrapped in egg-coated wheat flour rotis. When it comes to preparing chicken-based dishes, it is important to marinate the meat to make it juicy and flavourful. In this recipe, chicken chunks are marinated in a curd paste suffused with mustard oil and spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli, salt and coriander leaves. The vast mix of spices infuses some eclectic flavours in the chicken pieces that are cooked later with onions and carrots.

You can serve this Bengali delicacy with chutney or tomato ketchup and have it any time when the craving for a light but hearty meal strikes.











Watch the recipe video of Kolkata-style chicken roll here –





