Bengaluru Gets A Taste Of Quirky Indian Dishes With Delicious Pop-Ups By Lore

The trend of pop-ups have bloomed and how! These short-term spreads are ideal to familiarise people with the food, interesting new flavours and cooking styles. Unlike buffet, pop-ups are usually a cozy affair, which can also prove to be a truly insightful experience. Not only do you get to taste all delicious treats, but you also get to interact with chefs, home chefs, and fellow foodies. Lore, an international hospitality, brings to Bengaluru internationally renowned chef Johnson Ebenezer who re-imagined our classic recipes from India and abroad in an avatar that will leave you craving for more. The twist to these recipes is sure to strike a chord with foodies who like eclectic and wholesome flavours. Mushroom morrel broth, paklova and fermented strawberry chips, ice apples and carrot kosambari are some of the offerings that you must try.





The pop-ups of Lore have two immensely popular and deliciously different menus - one celebrates the 'memories of Indian flavours' while the other menu is called the 'circle of life.' 'Memories of Indian flavours' revolve around the idea of reintroducing everyday flavours and 'Circle of life' is based on the concept of food that would represent a particular stage of life.





Kaushik Raju, Founder of Lore and an entrepreneur and restaurateur says, "Food is one of those things that can transport a person, especially through memories. So what we like to do is capture those memories and tell a story through our food. We have seen guests react to these stories and it enhances the overall experience. Sit down dinning encourages communal gatherings and socialising between guests and the hosts. It allows chefs the creative freedom to truly control the experience of the guests while enabling them to enjoy quality time with the other guests, while each of the dishes served act as ice breakers or conversation enhancers. Lore has in the past organised tasting menus, which is a multi-sensory dining experience."





Pop ups at Lore are giving Indian classic recipes a fresh spin | Photo Courtesy: Lore







Chef Johnson Ebenzer, says "Lore is a team of people who wish to passionately dedicate their lives to the craft of sewing storytelling with food where food is the star."





Another highlight about the menu at these pop-ups is that they make use of fresh local produce and there is immense attention paid to balance and texture. Lore has been doing pop-ups at various locations in Bengaluru and each location's theme varies depending on local preferences.









