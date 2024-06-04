It is commonly believed that one of the best ways to explore a city is through its street foods. In India, this quest can be quite interesting, as each state has its own distinct varieties of street foods. In this article, we'll be sharing insights about must-try street foods in Bengaluru. Often referred to as the 'Silicon Valley of India', this city is home to people from different parts of the country. While this has certainly impacted the food landscape, some evergreen street foods continue to impress. If you're planning to visit Bengaluru anytime soon and wish to explore the street food, here are some options you must try. We'll also share places where you can try these classic dishes. Check it out:

Here Are Top 10 Street Food And Places You Must Try In Bengaluru:

1. Mangalore Buns

Mangalore buns are a staple in Karnataka, mainly enjoyed for breakfast. These buns are a comforting amalgamation of mashed banana with dough, sugar, salt, and jeera. When in Bengaluru, you'll find multiple vendors selling them in every nook and cranny of the city. They are best enjoyed along with coconut chutney or piping hot sambar. It's exactly the kind of breakfast meal you'd want to indulge in on a lazy weekend.





Places you must try for Mangalore buns:

Namma Kudla, Malleshwaram

Bob's Bar, Koramangala

Pulimunchi, Indiranagar

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Idli Vada

How can we not mention idli vada when talking about Bengaluru street food? It's a food combination that all South Indians swear by, including Bangaloreans. Soft and fluffy idlis paired with crispy vadas and topped with sambar, it's truly a delight to indulge in. You can even have them along with chutney instead of sambar. It won't be wrong to say that the idlis and vadas you get in Bengaluru are simply to die for.





Places you must try for idli vada:

Mavalli Tiffin Room, Basavanagudi

Brahmins Coffee Bar, Basavanagudi

Iyer Idly, Thippasandra

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Mysore Bonda

Another must-try street food in Bengaluru is the quintessential Mysore bonda. Made with lentils, fresh coconut, and flavourful spices, it's a snack that makes you fall in love with it at the first bite. It offers a crispy texture on the outside and a pillowy soft one on the inside. Mysore bonda makes for a lip-smacking tea-time snack and tastes best when served with spicy chutney. You can pair it with any chutney of your choice.





Places you must try for Mysore Bonda:

Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Malleshwaram

Sri Udupi Vaibhav, Indiranagar

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Benne Dosa

If you're in the mood for something super-indulgent, you have to try the Benne Dosa. It is akin to the regular dosa, but with a lot more butter. Instead of just lentils, the batter also consists of parboiled rice. This gives it an irresistible crispy texture, making it truly one of a kind. Benne Dosa is best enjoyed as it, but you can even pair it with chutney or aloo bhaji. You'll find several eateries and restaurants selling this culinary delight in the city.





Places you must try for Benne Dosa:

CTR Shri Sagar, Malleshwaram

Basaveshwarnagar Dosa Corner, Basaveshwarnagar

The Food Corner, Vasanth Nagar

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Thatte Idli

The list of the best street foods in Bengaluru would be incomplete without mentioning thatte idli. This idli is much larger in size as compared to regular idlis and is also flatter, almost like a disc shape. It makes for a wholesome street food on the go and is best enjoyed with flavourful podi masala on top. So, if you're looking for a unique street food option in Bengaluru, don't return without trying this gem.





Places you must try for Thatte Idli:

Brahmins Thatte Idli, Malleshwaram

IDC Kitchens, Multiple Outlets

Taaza Thindi, Jayanagar

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Chow Chow Bath

Chow chow is a classic breakfast dish in Bengaluru, but you'll also find several vendors selling it on the street. This unique dish comprises a mix of kesari bath and masala bath. It is a sweet and savoury combination that will surely tantalise your taste buds. If you truly want to relish the flavours of chow chow bath, do not forget to pair it with coconut chutney. Trust us, you're simply going to love it.





Places you must try for chow chow bath:

Rameshwaram Cafe, Indiranagar

Vidhyarthi Bhavan, Basavanagudi

7. Masala Puri

Masala puri is Bengaluru's very own version of chaat. And who doesn't love chaat? To make it, layers of crispy puris are topped with spicy peas gravy, masalas, and fresh veggies. It provides a burst of flavour in every bite, and it's something that no chaat lover should skip trying. Masala puri is incredibly easy to prepare, and you can make it at your home as well. It's the perfect snack to impress your guests.





Places you must try for masala puri:

Karnataka Bhel House, Chamarajpet

Gullu's Chaats, Seshadripuram

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Bun Nippat Masala

Bun nippat masala is another popular street food in Bengaluru. A soft and fluffy bun is stuffed with nippat, which are basically rice crackers, and a South Indian-style salad. It offers an interesting contrast of textures, and you'll feel a nice crunch in every bite. Wondering what to pair this unique snack with? Look no further than the classic pudina (mint chutney). Once you try out bun nippat masala, you'll wonder why you never tried it before.





Place you must try for bun Nippat Masala:

Chetty's Corner, Seshadripuram

9. Mosaru Kodubale

Another street food worth trying in Bengaluru is mosaru kodubale. This snack resembles onion rings, but is crispier and full of desi flavours. Made with a combination of yoghurt, rice flour, green chillies, and spices, it makes for a delightful chai- time snack. When paired with imli chutney, it tastes even better. Yoghurt helps add a tangy flavour to this snack, while masalas add a kick of spice to it.





Places you must try for Mosaru Kodubale:

VV Puram Food Street

Vasavi Foods, Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Obbattu

Another must-try street food when in Bengaluru is obbattu, also known as puran poli. It's basically a sweet flatbread, and you'll find multiple vendors selling it across the city. Made with lentils, coconut, and jaggery, it will make you fall in love with it at the first bite. Obbattu is best enjoyed as is or with a cup of chai during the evenings.





Places you must try for Obbattu:

Malleshwaram Holige Mane

The Snack Stop, Indiranagar

Which of these street food places are you planning to visit first? Tell us in the comments below!