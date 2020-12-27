Winter Immunity: How To Make Quick And Easy Carrot-Ginger Juice To Boost Immunity

Cold, cough and flu are often tied with inflammation that results in more discomfort.

As the temperature dips point by point, we start stocking up on winter essentials like green veggies, fruits and foods that keep us warm and away from seasonal flu. As much as we love taking those long strolls under the winter sun, it is important to remember that this is the season of cold and flu. While warming up to hot chocolate and soothing soups is one way to keep ourselves fuzzy, boosting our immunity internally is another very important way to keep cold and flu at bay. A diet full of seasonal veggies is one of the best ways to load up on essential nutrients that would fight infections. Carrot, for instance, is a winter superfood that is versatile and full of antioxidants, including beta carotene, a potent antioxidant that fights free radical damage of cells, which in turn may take a toll on immunity. It is also replete with disease-fighting Vitamin C.





Ginger For Immunity

Combine it with pungent ginger which is enriched with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Cold, cough and flu are often tied with inflammation that results in more discomfort and delayed healing which makes it all the more important for us to include more of anti-inflammatory foods like ginger in our diet. As per 'Healing Foods' book by DK Publishing House, "ginger contains some volatile oils that are anti-inflammatory in nature, which is why it is considered to be a great remedy for seasonal flu." The book further mentions that ginger's active constituent gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects; another component zingerone is an antioxidant.

Ginger contains some volatile oils that are anti-inflammatory in nature​.





How To Make Immunity-Boosting Carrot-Ginger Juice:

Here we have an excellent remedy to swear by this winter season to combat sore throat and cold. Carrot, lemon and ginger juice is a quick and easy drink that combines the goodness of carrot and ginger along with vitamin-C rich lemon that also lends a tangy flavour to it.





Ingredients:





- Carrot- 1 (washed, peeled and finely chopped)





- Ginger- 1/2 piece (crushed)





- Black pepper- 1/2 tsp





- Lemon- 1 (juiced)





Method:





1. Add all the ingredients together in a blender.





2. Blend well to a smooth consistency.





You may also add honey to balance the flavour Honey is also considered good for sore throat.





Try this excellent immunity-boosting carrot-ginger juice at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







