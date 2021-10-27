When it's about cooking, a lot of us resort to quick and easy measures. In today's fast paced world where most of us have busy working schedules, it is very difficult to take out adequate amount of time just for cooking. Much agreeable, isn't it? To make our day-to-day chores simpler and less time-consuming, the invention of the pressure cooker has come to great help. If you look around and explore, you will find a wide variety of pressure cookers in the market - for example, gas stove-friendly pressure cooker, electric pressure cooker, multi-use pressure cooker and more. Multi-use pressure cooker is an electrical appliance with programmable modes that let you cook in different ways. So, if you are planning to buy one, we have got you covered with the list of 5 best deals on multi-use pressure cookers. All these cookers are available at pretty decent discounted rates. Well, all thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Multi Use Pressure Cookers To Choose From:

This multipurpose cooker can perform the task of 7 devices- pressure cooker, sauté pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer and yogurt maker. Besides, this instant pot cooks meals up to 70% faster while retaining more flavor and nutrients in meals. Originally priced at Rs. 11999, you can now get this multi-use pressure cooker for just Rs. 8490

Specifications:

Price: 8490

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Steel Silver

Capacity: 3L

Material: Metal

This smart multi use pressure cooker comes with 14 easy touch cooking programs, making it a perfect option for making a variety of recipes. In addition to this, it comes with an extra silicone gasket, silicone mitts, SS 304 steamer basket, 4 cm raised steam rack/trivet, ladle, rice paddle, measuring cup and a recipe book. Get this now at just Rs. 11700 from Amazon Sale 2021





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 11700

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Black

Capacity: 6L

Material: Stainless Steel

Here we have found another effective and efficient multi use cooker option for you. This compact pressure cooker comes with 13 preset menus, power cord, rice scooper, measuring cup and a recipe book. If you are looking for a durable pressure cooker without burning a hole in your pocket, this product can be a right choice. It is available on Amazon Sale for just Rs. 5224.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 5224

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Black And Grey

Capacity: 5L

Material: Stainless Steel

Cute and compact, this multi utility cooker by the brand Prestige features one hand operation, controls spillage and works on both gas stove and induction cooktop. Besides, it comes with a unique glass lid, making it convenient to saute, steam, fry, boil, cook and even serve. Grab this deal now at Rs. 3999 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 3999

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Black

Capacity: 2.6L

Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium

This electric cooker features 12-in-1 programs. Besides, it has a capacity of cooking 5.6L at one go. Sauteing, steaming, slow cooking, and more, this multi-use pressure cooker does it all. The actual price of this cooker was Rs. 12199, but you are now getting it at 34% off for just Rs. 7999. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry Up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 12199

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Black And Grey

Capacity: 5.6L

Material: Stainless Steel







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.