There is no dearth of places serving scrumptious meals in and around Delhi but as they say - a change is always welcome. Aerocity, till a few years back, was nothing but a green land. Situated in close proximity to the international airport, the area first caught the attention of hoteliers, who build some world-class 5-star hotels for people looking for accommodation near the airport. Cut to now, Aerocity is buzzing with corporate offices, shopping arcades and a bevy of well-known restaurants, cafes, bars and resto-bars. Aerocity serves the right combination of luxury and entertainment. The modern structures and strikingly clean pathways lend a very international feel to the whole area. Most of the restaurants have outdoor seating. The lavish interiors and heart-thumping music set the pace for a fun evening with your friends or family.





If you haven't explored this bustling area for a high-octane dining experience, you must now!

Now if you've decided to visit Aerocity, here are some restaurants you must try.

Here Are 11 Of The Best Restaurants In Aerocity, Delhi You Must Try:

1. K3, JW Marriott

K3, also known as 'food theatre', is one of the most luxurious all-day restaurant in Delhi. The award-winning restaurant hosts fabulous Sunday brunches as well. With live music and and an al fresco dining area, you're sure to have a good time. And while you are there, so try their Seafood Platter, Malaysian Chicken Curry and Italian cuisine.

What: K3 by JW Marriott

Where: JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, Near IGI Airport, Aerocity

When: Mon-Sun (24 hours open)

Cost for two: INR 3,500 for two (approx.)

(Also Read: 7 Of The Best Fine Dining Restaurants In Delhi For A Luxurious Experience)



2. AnnaMaya

Being mindful of the well-being of the society, the restaurant sources all the ingredients from local organic farms and the whole variety of artisanal produce is also available for sale. One bite from their spread and you can feel the freshness of their farm-to-table meals.

What: AnnaMaya

When: 6:30am - 12midnight

Where: Hotel Andaz, Asset 1, Aerocity

Cost For Two: INR 2,500 (approx.)





3. One8 Commune

This place is a haven for cricket fans. Owned by Virat Kohli, this two-floor spacious resto-bar combines love for sports and food. You must try the Commune Specials cocktails and Vitat Kohli special vegetarian menu. For non-vegetarians, their chicken dimsums and sushi platter is a must-try.

What: One8 Commune

Where: 8, World Mark 2, IGI Airport, Aerocity

When: 12noon - 1am

Cost for two: INR 2,100 (approx.) without alcohol

4. Kampai

Kampai can be credited for bringing the rich culture-feel of Japan to India. Really! The authentic Japanese food served amidst the sparkly interiors, will transport your mind to Japan. This place is a heaven for sushi lovers. Their crystal duck dumplings and prawn tempuras are a must-try.

What: Kampai

When: 12:30 PM - 11.30 PM

Where: G -02, Worldmark 1, Aerocity

Cost For Two: INR 3,500 (approx.)





5. Adrift Kaya, JW Marriott

Japanese food lovers should straight head to Adrift Kaya for a memorable dining experience. Its 360-degree bar along with an open kitchen and sushi bar gives you a glimpse of what's cooking. The resto-bar offers both indoor and outdoor seating area to enjoy the delicious rounds of sushis and Ramen.

What: ADRIFT Kaya at JW Marriott

Where: Asset Area 4 - Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: All days 6pm-11pm, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday open till 3 am

Cost for two: INR 2,000 (approx.)





(Also Read: 9 Open Air Luxury Restaurants In Delhi To Enjoy The Winter Breeze)

6. Farzi Cafe

An expansive place for a fun evening, Farzi Cafe has a spacious bar and a dance floor for you to dance the night way. If you are in luck, you might turn up on one of the days when they host live performances. Their exquisite food menu will leave you with a happy heart and even happier stomach. Do try their tandoori New Zealand Lamb Chops and Mutton Irachi Pepper Fry.

What: Farzi Cafe

When: 12 PM - 1 AM

Where: GF 01-FF 01. World Mark 3, Aerocity

Cost For Two: INR 2,200 (approx.)





7. Plum By Bent Chair

Instagram is filled with pictures of this place. Opened in collaboration with Bent Chair, a renowned decor and furniture brand, this place brings to you exactly what you would expect - a mirage of bright, colourful decor complementing quite a quirky seating arrangement. This place is perfect for young people to enjoy their drinks and food, and, of course, click a lot of insta-worthy pictures. Don't forget to taste their Chicken Bao.

What: Plum By Bent Chair

When: 12 PM - 1 AM

Where: The Walk, Worldmark 2, Aerocity

Cost For Two: INR 1,800 (approx.)





8. The Beer Cafe

This is the 40th outlet of The Beer Cafe in Delhi but this place provides a whole new extravagant experience to the visitors with a whopping 16 varieties of the freshly brewed beer and an exciting ambience to enhance the revelry. A good meal along the way will definitely pump up your high.

What: The Beer Cafe

When: 11 AM - 12 AM

Where: GF-02, Ground Floor, World Mark 2, Asset Area 8, Aerocity

Cost For Two: INR 1,500 (approx.)





9. Khubani

The palatial multi-level restaurant makes you feel you are actually walking into a towering building in the Middle East. The island bar set in the backdrop of uber luxe interiors and large wine racks, will definitely set the party ringing. The specially curated multi-cuisine menu with influences of the Middle-Eastern cuisine will leave you spellbound. If you are looking for some fine dining and wining, this is the place for you. Must have - Phoenix Roll, California Our Way, Khubani Kapaneer and Thai Curry.

What: Khubai, Andaz Delhi

Where: Asset No.1, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi

When: 12noon - 5am

Cost: INR 2,000 for two people (approx.)





(Also Read: New Restaurants In Delhi-NCR You Must Visit In 2022)



10. Honk, Pullman

The Japanese & pan-Asian restaurant gives luxury dining a new meaning. With the scenic view of the hotel lawns in the background, Honk pleases all your senses with its great food. Do try Fragrant Chicken and a range of delectable dimsums and sushis.

What: Honk

Where: Pullman Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, New Delhi

When: Till 11.30 PM

Cost for two: INR 3,700 for two people (approx.)





11. Daryaganj

If you fancy a good old Indian meal, then Daryaganj is the place to be. You will get the best butter chicken and dal makhani here. The lively ambience and feel-good vibe will make your experience even better.

What: Daryaganj

Where: Shop R1, Lower Ground Floor, The Walk, Worldmark 1, Aerocity

When: 12noon - 4pm, 6pm - 11pm

Cost For Two: INR 1200 (approx.)











With so many options at one place, we are sure you'll have a memorable time in the food hub of Delhi - Aerocity.