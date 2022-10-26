Hello, Delhi peeps! Now that the string of festivals has come to end, are you ready to explore the city again? The vibrant capital city of India has numerous restaurants, bars and clubs, and new ones keep popping up to offer a different experience. We have seen a number of restaurants and resto-bars opening their doors recently. If you are looking for a good meal with nice ambience in an all-new setting amid the company of your loved ones, refer this list we have put together for you. Check out what all new restaurants have opened in your area.

New Restaurants To Visit in November 2022:

Effingut, Saket

Is your idea of chilling is grabbing some freshly-brewed beer and listening to groovy music while munching on comforting food, then Effingut Bewpub in Saket is where you should be heading to. Don't forget to try their nachos and pizzas for a satiating meal.





What: Effingut Brewpub

Where: Ground Floor, GF 10, MGF Metropolitan Mall, Saket, New Delhi





When: 12pm-1:30am





Cost: 1,000 for two people (approx.) with alcohol





Noche, Netaji Nagar

The latest addition to One Golden Mile compound, Noche offers a never-seen-before Latin experience to Delhiites. The menu reinvents Indian flavours with Latin influences. The food here offers a unique yet familiar gastronomic journey. Do try their Chicken, Beans & Guac nachos, Barcelona Shrimp & Garlic, tacos and the mind-blowing desserts.





What: NOCHE





Where: One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi





When: 12noon - 1am





Cost: INR 2,500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

Chicken Mexically, Noche





Fig At Malcha, Malcha Marg

Fig at Malcha brings a whole new cafe experience with its spacious outlet. The 'conscious cafe' allows us to indulge guilt-free with its healthful offerings. Chicken Won Ton Soup, Prawns Ceviche, Salmon Carpaccio and Burnt Cheesecake are some of the must-try dishes here.





What: Fig At Malcha





Where: Fig Address: 3/48, Malcha Marg, Market, Dharam Marg, Block C, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi





Thalaivar, GK-2

If you are a fan of south Indian food, then you must check out the new outpost of Thalaivar in GK-2. You'll get to experience south Indian food like never before. From chicken 65 and prawn roast to biryanis and chocolate dosa, you'll get plenty of good options to pick from.





Madam Chutney, GK-2

Our loves for Indian street food will never wear out. Madam Chutney just rekindles our love for desi food with its own take. Street food presented in contemporary style will win your heart. Do try their Amritsari Chur Chur Naan and Khasta Kachori.





What: Madam Chutney





Where - M-20, First Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi





When - 11am - 10:30 pm





Cost: INR 1000 for two (approx.)

BrewDog, Gurugram

Spread over a sprawling 2,500 square feet space in One Horizon Centre, Gurugram, BewDog offers over 24 Scottish Craft beer paired with good food. Truffle Cheese Fries, Kaung Pao Paneer and pizzas are must-try dishes.





What: BrewDog





Where: T1-104 Plaza Level, One Horizon Center, DLF city phase V, Gurugram India - 122002





When: 12 pm to 1 am





Cost for two: Rs. 1,200/- for two (approx.)

BrewDog, Gurugram