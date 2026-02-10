Valentine's Day in Delhi NCR has stopped being just dinner and roses. This February 14th, restaurants across the capital are going all out with curated menus that feel more like experiences than meals. Think private poolside cabanas at luxury hotels, chef-crafted tasting menus paired with signature cocktails, live music under the stars, and dessert collections that look too beautiful to eat.





From Draavin Canteen's Franco-Tamil tasting menu to Cozy Box's Day-Night celebrations, from “My Person” cocktail experiences at NOVY to live performances at QAVALLI, Delhi's got romance covered at every price point. Whether you're planning grand luxury or keeping it sweetly simple, here's your complete guide to Valentine's menus that'll make February 14th genuinely memorable.





Here Are The Best Places To Celebrate Valentine's Day 2026 In Delhi NCR

1. CHICA

CHICA introduces Love on the Cards—an interactive cocktail experience where guests draw a card to reveal an emotion-led cocktail, turning ordering into a playful act of chance and chemistry. Set in an intimate, design-forward space, the experience blends storytelling, surprise, and crafted cocktails for couples and friends alike.

2. Cafe Staywoke

Cafe Staywoke invites couples to celebrate love, flavour, and a little bit of magic with a specially curated Valentine's Day Experience. Designed to offer a relaxed yet memorable evening, the all-day Valentine's menu brings together global flavours, comforting classics, and playful indulgence, perfect for couples or galantines with the girls.





The experience begins with a choice of dishes such as Bacon Wrapped Chicken Tikka, Ghee Roast Chicken, Corn Crusted Fish, Mushroom Crostini, Basil Malai Paneer Tikka, and Dahi Batata Puri, Creamy Tortellini, Veg Thai Curry, Baked Paneer Lababdar, Penne Smoked Chicken Vodka Sauce, Butter Chicken, and Chicken Krapow, offering something for every palate.

3. Candlelight Confessions at Radisson Blu Greater Noida

Set against a serene poolside backdrop, Candlelight Confessions offers an exclusive evening ensuring a truly personalised and tranquil celebration for couples seeking something special. The experience includes a five-course curated set menu featuring soup, starter, main course, dessert, and tea/coffee, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options available. Complementing the dining experience is a selection of unlimited alcoholic beverages, perfectly paired to elevate the evening.





Each couple will be seated at an elegantly decorated private table, enhanced with romantic décor, fresh roses, a heart-shaped pastry, and a thoughtful return gift to commemorate the occasion.

4. MAYA, Gurugram

MAYA at 787 in Gurugram presents a specially curated menu celebrating romance through refined flavours and indulgent craftsmanship, featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian selections.





The special menu is only available on the 14th of February, on Valentine's day for Lunch and Dinner. Whether you are sipping on a refreshing mocktail or indulging in a sweet delight, this Valentine's special menu from Maya at 787 promises a memorable and love-filled experience for all.

5. Café Delhi Heights

Designed as a playful exploration of modern romance - from sweet to spicy, calm to chaotic - The Love Lab is for every kind of lover: adventurous, self-romantic, friendly, toxic, and well, its complicated. The menu blends seasonal strawberries, rose, chocolate, and bold spices across thoughtfully crafted dishes and mocktails.





With its signature blend of comfort, creativity, and fun, Café Delhi Heights' The Love Lab transforms Valentine's Day into an experience where every table tells a love story.

6. SORBO

Created for intimate evenings and unhurried conversations, the Valentine's menu celebrates bold ingredients, layered textures, and modern interpretations of classic techniques. Moving effortlessly from comforting to expressive, the selection offers dishes that feel indulgent yet balanced.





Standout plates include Lovey Dovey Chilli Fish, Lovely Beetroot Croquettes, Jerk Spiced Chicken -each dish reflects SORBO's refined approach to dining, shaped by a distinctly global perspective. Desserts bring the experience to a graceful close with a rose- and strawberry-infused tres leches and a burnt Basque cheesecake served with blueberry compote.





Complementing the menu is a dedicated cocktail selection featuring Cupid's Kiss, Atlas Olive & Thyme, and Cherry Harissa Sour, a lineup of berry-forward, citrus-led, and subtly spiced creations crafted to elevate every course.





With its elegant setting, globally inspired menu, and carefully crafted cocktails, SORBO offers a Valentine's celebration defined by flavour, finesse, and quiet indulgence.





7. The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre

This Valentine's Day, Sunset Cinema Club, in collaboration with The Piano Man Delhi, presents a cinematic and culinary tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge a film that redefined romance for generations. Relive Raj and Simran's iconic journey alongside a specially curated five-course tasting menu inspired by the film's most memorable moments. A sensory celebration of love, nostalgia and storytelling.

8. BAROAK

Set within a calm indoor–outdoor refuge away from the city's hum, Baroak gives couples something increasingly rare; uninterrupted time. Time to linger at candlelit tables. Time to share cocktails conceived for two. Time to let the soundtrack move from nostalgic to soulful to quietly seductive as the night deepens.





The menu is shaped to follow the mood of the evening. A Valentine's-exclusive cocktail selection and a dessert crafted for sharing set the tone, while the à la carte remains open, inviting guests to choose freely and linger longer. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-conscious dishes are seamlessly integrated throughout, ensuring preferences are accommodated without interrupting the rhythm of the experience.

9. Mr. Button

Set within the intimate elegance of Mr. Button at The Residence, the Valentine's showcase is complemented by subtle seasonal touches, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Designed to feel relaxed and personal, the experience offers a refined way to mark the season over well-crafted cocktails and an elegant setting.





Guests can experience Lady Cupid, a light yet layered blend of tequila and mezcal with strawberry and a savoury tomato soda, alongside The Gentleman, a rich mix of butter-washed whiskey, crème de cacao, orange bitters, and saline. Together, the cocktails highlight balance, depth, and character-driven flavours.

10. Draavin Canteen

This Valentine's Day, Draavin Canteen invites diners to experience romance through flavour with Supper club III: “A Franco-Tamil Love Affair,” plates course by course a one-night, sit-down community pop-up that celebrates French culinary technique and the soulful depth of Tamil cuisine.





Rooted in the culinary history of French-influenced Pondicherry, the Supper Club draws from shared colonial legacies, coastal ingredients, and slow, technique-driven cooking. Designed as a progressive tasting menu, the evening unfolds like a love story - intimate, layered, and indulgent where classical French formats are reimagined through Tamil flavours.





Date Nights Reimagined

This Valentine's Day 2026 in Delhi NCR, romance isn't confined to clichés, it's reimagined through interactive cocktails, cinematic nostalgia, poolside confessions, and fusion feasts that blend global flair with heartfelt intimacy. From CHICA's chance-driven drinks to Draavin Canteen's Franco-Tamil storytelling, these spots craft evenings where every bite, sip, and setting sparks connection, whether you're chasing luxury, whimsy, or quiet indulgence. Pick your vibe, book ahead, and let February 14th unfold as your own delicious love story, Delhi's dining scene has the menu ready.