Every February 10th, the world celebrates World Pulses Day. For Indians, this should feel like a national holiday. Because if any culture knows pulses, it's us. Dal-chawal isn't just food, it's identity. Rajma-chawal is comfort. Chole-bhature is celebration. But here's what most people don't realise: pulses are protein powerhouses. When bodybuilders talk about protein, they mention chicken, eggs, whey powder. When nutritionists discuss protein, they list meat, fish, dairy. But pulses quietly deliver 21-25% protein by dry weight, nearly double that of cereals, providing around 8 grams of protein per 100 grams when cooked, according to the European Food Information Council (EUFIC).





And the best part? They come with fibre, iron, folate, magnesium, B-vitamins, and zero cholesterol. The United Nations designated February 10th as World Pulses Day in 2019 to raise awareness of pulses' role in nutrition, food security, and sustainable agriculture. With 733 million people worldwide facing food insecurity, affordable protein-rich pulses become crucial. Research published in Frontiers in Nutrition, analysing USDA data found that pulses are among the lowest-cost protein sources (both per 100g and per 100 kcal) and have the lowest greenhouse gas emissions and energy demand compared to animal proteins. They use less water than meat production, enrich soil by fixing nitrogen naturally, reduce greenhouse emissions, and provide complete nutrition at fraction of the cost. For Indians following vegetarian diets, pulses are even more important. They provide the protein vegetarians need without relying on expensive imported supplements or excessive dairy. But not all pulses are created equal protein-wise. Some pack significantly more protein per serving. Let's explore the top six highest-protein pulses and how to use them.

The Top 6 Highest-Protein Pulses

1. Soybeans (Soya) - The Protein King

Protein Content: 36-40g per 100g (dry weight) | 10.6g per 100g (cooked)

Soybeans are the undisputed champions. They contain more protein than any other pulse. According to EUFIC, soybeans contain around 10.6g of protein per 100g (cooked). But here's what makes them truly unique: they're a complete protein. While most pulses are low in methionine (an essential amino acid), soybeans contain all nine essential amino acids in balanced proportions. This makes them nutritionally comparable to animal protein.





A single cup of cooked soybeans delivers around 28 grams of protein, more than three eggs or a chicken breast.





Forms Available:

Edamame (young green soybeans)

Tofu (soy paneer)

Tempeh (fermented soybeans)

Soy milk

Soy chunks (meal maker/nutri nuggets)

Soy granules

How to Use:

Add soy chunks to curries, biryanis, pulao

Scramble tofu like paneer bhurji

Snack on boiled edamame with salt

Use soy milk in smoothies or chai

Make crispy tempeh stir-fries

Benefits:

Builds muscle and supports tissue repair

Contains isoflavones (plant compounds) that may reduce menopause symptoms

Supports heart health by lowering bad cholesterol

Complete protein ideal for vegans and vegetarians

2. Horse Gram (Kulthi Dal) - The Indian Powerhouse

Protein Content: 22-25g per 100g (dry weight) | 9g per 100g (cooked)





Horse gram is India's secret weapon. Widely grown in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, it's been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It has the highest protein content among traditional Indian dals and is incredibly nutrient-dense.





How to Use:

Kollu rasam (South Indian soup)

Huruli saaru (Karnataka style curry)

Sprouted horse gram salad

Kollu paruppu usili (Tamil dish)

Horse gram sundal (snack)

Benefits:

Helps kidney stone management (traditional use)

High iron content combats anaemia

Supports weight loss (high protein keeps you full)

Regulates blood sugar

Reduces cholesterol

Note: People with gout or high uric acid should limit horse gram as it contains purines.

3. Moong Dal (Green Gram) - The Digestive-Friendly Option

Protein Content: 24g per 100g (dry weight) | 7-8g per 100g (cooked)





Moong dal combines high protein with easy digestibility. It's the dal given to sick people and babies because it's gentle on the stomach while being nutritious. Whole moong (with skin) has slightly more protein than split yellow moong dal.





How to Use:

Moong dal khichdi (comfort food)

Sprouted moong salad (breakfast powerhouse)

Moong dal cheela (high-protein breakfast pancake)

Pesarattu dosa (Andhra breakfast)

Moong dal halwa (rich dessert, ironically)

Benefits:

Easy to digest, good for recovery

Sprouting increases protein bioavailability

Rich in antioxidants

Regulates blood pressure

Good for skin and hair health

4. Masoor Dal (Red Lentils) - The Quick-Cooking Champion

Protein Content: 25g per 100g (dry weight) | 8.8g per 100g (cooked)





Masoor dal cooks faster than almost any other dal (15-20 minutes, no soaking needed). It's protein-dense, iron-rich, and incredibly versatile. The earthy flavour works in everything from tadka dal to soups.





How to Use:

Classic masoor dal tadka

Red lentil soup (with vegetables)

Masoor dal curry with coconut

Lentil shepherd's pie (Western style)

Dal makhani (mixed with rajma and urad)

Benefits:

High folate content (crucial for pregnant women)

Supports heart health

Regulates blood sugar

Promotes satiety and weight management

Improves energy levels

5. Chana/Kabuli Chana (Chickpeas) - The Versatile Favourite

Protein Content: 19g per 100g (dry weight) | 8.3g per 100g (cooked)





Chickpeas are globally loved. From Indian chole to Middle Eastern hummus to Mediterranean salads, they adapt to every cuisine. They're filling, flavourful, and packed with protein and fibre.





How to Use:

Chole masala (North Indian classic)

Hummus (Middle Eastern dip)

Roasted chana (crunchy snack)

Falafel (fried chickpea patties)

Chickpea salad with vegetables

Add to pulao or biryani

Benefits:

Excellent source of manganese and folate

High fibre promotes gut health

Helps control blood sugar spikes

Supports bone health

Reduces inflammation

6. Rajma (Kidney Beans) - The Comfort Food Protein

Protein Content: 22-24g per 100g (dry weight) | 8.3g per 100g (cooked)





Rajma is the dal that tastes like a treat. Rich, thick gravy. Meaty texture. Comfort food that happens to be protein-rich. The dark red colour comes from anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants.





How to Use:

Rajma-chawal (the ultimate comfort meal)

Rajma curry with roti

Rajma tikki/cutlets

Mexican-style bean burritos

Rajma salad with vegetables

Benefits:

Extremely high fibre (aids digestion)

Rich in antioxidants

Supports heart health

Regulates cholesterol

Provides sustained energy

Important: Always soak rajma overnight and boil vigorously for at least 10 minutes before simmering. Undercooked kidney beans contain lectins that cause digestive distress.

Complete Protein: The Dal-Rice Magic

You might've heard pulses are "incomplete proteins" because they're low in methionine. True. But here's the magic: grains like rice and wheat are high in methionine but low in lysine. Pulses are high in lysine but low in methionine.





When you eat dal-rice, rajma-chawal, or chole-bhature, you're combining foods that complement each other's amino acid profiles. Together, they create a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids.





This is why traditional Indian meals are so balanced. Our ancestors figured this out thousands of years ago without knowing the science.





And modern research confirms: you don't need to eat dal and rice in the same meal. As long as you eat a variety of plant foods throughout the day, you'll get all essential amino acids your body needs.

Pro Tips for Maximum Protein from Pulses

1. Sprout for More Protein: Sprouting increases protein bioavailability and adds enzymes that aid digestion. Moong and chana sprout easily.





2. Combine with Vitamin C: Pulses are rich in non-heme iron (plant iron), which the body doesn't absorb as easily as heme iron from meat. Pair pulses with vitamin C sources (tomatoes, lemon juice, bell peppers) to boost iron absorption.





3. Don't Skip Soaking: Soaking reduces cooking time, improves digestibility, and removes some anti-nutrients. Soak larger beans (rajma, chole, lobiya) overnight.





4. Cook Thoroughly: Especially for kidney beans. Undercooked beans contain toxins. Boil vigorously for 10 minutes, then simmer until soft.





5. Use the Cooking Liquid: Don't throw away the water you cooked pulses in. It contains nutrients. Use it in gravies or soups.





Also Read: Valentine's Day 2026: Most Romantic Mumbai Restaurants For The Ultimate Date Night

The Humble Dal

World Pulses Day celebrates food that's been sustaining humanity for over 10,000 years. Pulses are affordable, accessible, sustainable, and protein-packed. For Indians, they're already part of daily life. But understanding which pulses pack the most protein helps you make informed choices.





Need maximum protein? Go for soybeans or horse gram. Want easy digestion? Choose moong dal. Need quick cooking? Masoor dal. Craving comfort? Rajma-chawal. Looking for versatility? Chickpeas work everywhere.





The beauty of pulses is their diversity. You're not stuck eating the same dal every day. Rotate through different types and you'll get varied nutrients, flavours, and textures while consistently hitting your protein goals.





So this World Pulses Day, celebrate the humble dal. Because that bowl of dal-chawal isn't just comfort food. It's complete protein, sustained energy, heart health, blood sugar control, and environmental sustainability, all in one satisfying, affordable, delicious meal. That's the power of pulses.