Tiny but mighty, edible seeds like chia, flax, and sesame are nutritional powerhouses. You can add them to your desserts, breakfast bowls or have them toasted as a snack. These seeds offer great health benefits and also support your gastrointestinal health - provided you use them wisely. One common question: When is the best time to eat them? Here's what Dr Bhushan Bhole, a Gastroenterologist, told OnlyMyHealth.

How Seeds Benefit Gut Health

1. High fibre content:

Seeds like flax and chia include both soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre helps retain water and form softer stools; insoluble fibre adds bulk and aids in regular bowel movements.

2. Prebiotic effects:

Some fibres, especially mucilage (found in chia, flax, basil, fenugreek, mustard), help feed beneficial gut bacteria, which in turn produce short-chain fatty acids that support digestion, reduce inflammation, and help maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

3. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant components:

Sesame seeds, for example, may not have as much fibre but still contribute oils and antioxidants that can help reduce gut inflammation.





A good diet supports gut health.

Photo Credit: Canva

Is There a "Best Time" to Eat Seeds?

According to Dr Bhushan Bhole, consistency is more important than precise timing. Still, there are some times of day and ways of consuming seeds that tend to maximise their benefits:





Morning / Breakfast:

Starting your day with seeds - whether in a smoothie, sprinkled over oatmeal or a breakfast bowl - can help "kick-start" digestion. They help set up a regular rhythm for your bowel movements.





With Meals During the Day:

Adding seeds to meals (lunch or snacks) helps because their fibre content slows down sugar absorption. That means steadier energy levels and less blood sugar spiking. Also, spreading seed intake across meals helps avoid putting too much fibre load at one time.





Evening / Light Dinner Additions:

If you prefer, having seeds in the evening (for example, lightly sprinkled over a salad or mixed into a light dinner) is fine. The gut doesn't "shut off" after midday - your digestive system works all day - so evening seed intake still contributes.



How You Eat Seeds Matters

It's not just when, but how you eat seeds that affects how well your gut responds.

Soaking chia & flax: Soaking softens their fibre and helps reduce the risk of bloating. The mucilage (gel-like fibre) in chia especially benefits when the seeds are pre-hydrated.

Grinding flax: Flaxseeds have a hard outer shell. Grinding them improves nutrient absorption and reduces the burden on digestion.

Roasting sesame: Light roasting brings out flavour and digestibility; raw is okay too, but toasted gives better taste while mostly keeping nutrients intact.

Seeds come in different varieties.

Image Credit: Freepik

How Much Seeds To Have, and What to Watch Out For

Even healthy foods can cause discomfort if overdone. Dr Bhole offers advice:

Start small: about one tablespoon of seeds per day is a good place to begin. Allow your gut to adjust gradually.

Increase slowly: as tolerated, you might move up to two tablespoons daily. Monitor how your digestion feels (bloating, gas, etc.).

Stay hydrated: when you increase fibre (especially from chia or flax, which absorb water), you need plenty of fluids, otherwise you risk constipation or discomfort.

Balance is key: combining seeds with a balanced diet ensures you get enough of other nutrients; note that very high intakes of some seeds may interfere with absorption of minerals (due to phytates).



Other Benefits of Eating Seeds

Seeds are small but nutrient-dense powerhouses that support overall health, especially digestion. Here are the top benefits:

Rich in fibre: Improve bowel movements, prevent constipation, and promote a healthy gut microbiome.

High in healthy fats: Omega-3 and unsaturated fats in flax, chia, and sunflower seeds support heart health.

Packed with protein: Aid muscle repair, satiety, and energy.

Loaded with micronutrients: Provide magnesium, zinc, calcium, and iron essential for immunity and bone strength.

Prebiotic effects: Mucilage in chia and flax feeds good gut bacteria.

Antioxidants: Sesame and pumpkin seeds help reduce inflammation and protect cells.

Key Takeaways:

There is no single "perfect" time to eat seeds - morning, midday, or evening all work, so long as you are consistent. Adding seeds early in the day or with meals helps digestion and supports steady energy. Preparation (soaking, grinding, roasting) makes seeds more digestible and effective. Begin with moderate amounts and increase gradually, together with sufficient water intake, to avoid digestive discomfort. Consistent intake, spread across meals, with good preparation, is more critical than the exact hour of the day. Eating a tablespoon or two a day, prepared well, with your meals - especially breakfast and lunch - and ensuring you hydrate adequately, will help your gut flourish.