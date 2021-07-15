Have you noticed how whenever we talk about a place, we always end up discussing the food? A beautiful vacation instantly becomes a flop if you couldn't munch on your favourite snacks, but you can't stop obsessing about a day trip to the next city because the food there is just so heavenly? This just proves that we Indians take our gastronomic experiences very seriously. And why shouldn't we? We are blessed with the best spices, flavours, aromas and cooking techniques. And the real foodies know that the best place to experience these true Indian flavours is none other than the streets.

Street food in India is just amazing

You can never have enough of the street food in India; the variety available at one's hand is quite overwhelming sometimes. We love our food fried, smoky and juicy and one of the best go-to street snacks is obviously a pakoda. Every state has a different variety of pakoda to offer and before you go searching for what's best where, let us help you with an easy pakoda recipe from a state famous for its fried snacks, Madhya Pradesh.

So, from the land of mouth-watering pohas and succulent dal bafla, we bring to you another street favourite, a fritter made with different vegetables but mainly palak and methi, - Bhaaji vada.





Are you ready to experience the street flavours of north-Indian in your kitchen? Get started on the recipe here:

How to make Bhaaji Vada / Bhaaji Vada recipe :

To start with, chop the spinach (palak) and fenugreek (methi) leaves finely. Along with this also chop onion, green chillies, ginger and coriander. In a bowl add all chopped vegetables and besan flour, jeera powder, dhaniya powder, aamchur, and salt as required. Mix this using minimal or no water.





Once your mix is ready, make medium-sized balls and fry them in high heat. Take these off as they cook and let it cool for some time. The next trick you do is going to make all the difference, take the fried balls and press them in your palms. Take these flat pakodas and fry them once more and you will be left with the crunchiest bhaaji vada that you've ever tasted. For the full recipe, click here.





There you have it, enjoy this north Indian favourite as you like. Let us know how you liked making these in the comments below.