In many non-vegetarian households, an ideal weekend lunch would surely include a chicken dish. Irrespective of whether it is grilled, fried or used in curry, chicken is unique and delicious in every way, and is the go-to option at home or even while having food outside for many of us. Looks like actress Bhagyashree, too, agrees with us on this. The actress is currently enjoying her stay in Visakhapatnam, and we can't stop drooling over her food post on Instagram — it was a sumptuous dish of chicken that she had for lunch.





In the image, we could see some grilled chicken on her plate. There were cherry tomatoes, broccoli, and lime alongside. She captioned the post, “Lunch”, and even thanked the chef. Food surely does occupy an important place in Bhagyashree's travel diaries. Here's the post.

Bhagyashree is a true foodie and her Instagram timeline is proof of it. Whether she is at home or on vacation, Bhagyashree has always kept her followers updated about her culinary adventures. A few days ago, when the actress was in Dubai, she shared a colourful platter of a healthy evening snack. In the picture, we could spot green leafy vegetables on hummus accompanied by tomatoes, cucumbers, and oh-so-delicious croissants. Along with it, she enjoyed a hot steaming cup of coffee.

What do you think of Bhagyashree's delicious meal? Tell us in the comments below.