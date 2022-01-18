We can't stress enough about the importance of fruits in the daily diet. From providing essential micronutrients to cleansing the body with their fibre content, fruits are one of the best food items for a healthy diet. Each fruit has its own unique benefits, and pomegranate has its own share of gifts. Actress Bhagyashree has shared a video where she talked about the various health benefits of pomegranate. She started her Tuesday Tips video by saying, "Today, we are going to talk about the pomegranate. This juicy fruit is not only the answer to women's night sweats and hot flashes that women usually face during and after menopause but also has got a host of antioxidants."





Bhagyashree explained why antioxidants are important for the body. The antioxidant content of pomegranates make them "extremely good for the skin" and it also helps in cell repair. "In fact, the pomegranate can be called the elixir of youth," Bhagyashree added.





The seeds of pomegranate are rich in fibre and Bhagyashree explained how the body benefits from this fibre content. This fibre helps to keep your digestive tract "impeccable." Bhagyashree added, "Fibre also helps in reducing cholesterol as well as reducing the symptoms of early diabetes."





Pomegranates are also rich in vitamins C and K, which boost immunity. Bhagyashree ended the video by recommending her viewers to include this fruit in their daily diets.

She added in the caption, "It has phytoestrogens that help in the reduction of hot flashes and night sweats." She also mentioned, "While everyone talks about berries... I personally lean towards pomegranates."





Watch Bhagyashree's video here:

In another Tuesday Tips session, Bhagyashree had spoken about the benefits of tamarind. She stressed on the vitamin C contained in tamarind or imli, which boosts immunity. Tamarind is a rich source of calcium and magnesium, both of which are good for bone health. Tamarind also contains vitamin A and iron. Check out this article.

Bhagyashree also talked about the importance of zinc in the diet. She said that essential nutrients are as important as carbs, proteins and fats in the diet. She posted a video and wrote, "Immunity is synonymous with health nowadays. New infections, variant viruses, pollution and changing environment bring challenges that we have to combat every day. Zinc is a micronutrient that has a macro effect on immunity. Since it cannot be produced by the body, we have to make sure we eat foods that have it." Read more about it here.

If you are choosing a healthier diet this year, you can follow these tips by Bhagyashree.