Bhai Dooj 2019: Date, Time, Significance And Foods To Celebrate With

Bhai Dooj 2019: Here's everything you need to know about the popular festival

The festive vibe is all around as we move towards Diwali after concluding the nine-day festivities of Navratri with Dussehra and we're loving every bit of it. The festival of Diwali is just around the corner and with it comes a week of festivities that we can't get enough of. It starts with Dhanteras followed by Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and culminates with Bhai Dooj on the fifth day. Diwali is the festival of lights and is one of the nation's most loved festivals that is celebrated by each and every one. It is followed by Govardhan Puja the next day and Bhai Dooj two days post Diwali. Bhai Dooj commemorates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters apply vermilion tilaks on the foreheads of their brothers and pray for their prosperity; in return the brothers promise the sisters to protect them from every evil force along with loads of gifts.





When Is Bhai Dooj?

This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 29th October, 2019 since Diwali will be on 27th October.

Bhai Dooj Tika or Tilak Muhurat: 13:11 PM to 15:25 PM





Duration - 02 Hours 14 Minutes





Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 06:13 AM on Oct 29, 2019





Dwitiya Tithi Ends = 03:48 AM on Oct 30, 2019 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)





Significance Of Bhai Dooj

This festival is known as Bhai Phota in West Bengal, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Yama Dwitiya in southern parts of the country. It is celebrated with different rituals and has various folklores associated with it. One of the popular stories about the history of Bhai Dooj says that after Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after killing the demon Narakasura, she welcomed him affectionately with sweets, flowers and applying tilak on his forehead. This loving gesture touched Krishna so much that he blessed her with many boons.





The festival is celebrated in different parts of the country with different rituals. In Bengal, Bhai Phota is celebrated with sisters applying tilak on the brother's forehead along with a special mantra that they chant while at it. While in Haryana, along with the ritual of tilak, dry coconut (also known as gola) is tied with kalawa thread along its width and offered at the time of aarti.





Food To Prepare On Bhai Dooj

One thing that remains constant in all the rituals of Bhai Dooj is the offering of tempting sweets after the tilak. From delectable barfis to ladoos and rasmalai, there are endless options to make at home and surprise your sibling. Since the rituals are followed with a grand feast to conquer, food plays an integral role in the festivities. One can prepare a sumptuous lunch that includes biryani and chicken curry with parathas along with a side of dahi bhalla. And if you prefer a vegetarian meal then is there anything better than a plate of hot and piping chhole bhature? Or malai kofta with butter naan? Finish off with a luscious bowl of kheer or custard and you're done for the day.





Here's wishing you all a happy Bhai Dooj 2019!