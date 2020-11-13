Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: 5 Indian Dessert Recipes You Can Make In 30 Minutes

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: Here are the yummiest desserts which can be quickly made.

Bhai Dooj (or Bhatra Dwitiya) is being celebrated on 16th November 2020 all across the country. The festival marks the fifth and final day of Diwali celebrations - one of the most significant and auspicious time periods of the Hindu calendar. Sisters and brothers meet and greet each other on this special day. While the sisters pray for their brothers long life, the brothers promise to protect them from evil. If you are thinking of some amazing dessert recipes that you can make at home to celebrate the festival, don't worry we have got you covered! These delicious Indian dessert recipes require just 30 minutes of your time, and the results will come out to be truly amazing and impress everyone on the Bhai Dooj festival.





Here Are 5 Indian Dessert Recipes You Can Make In 30 Minutes For Bhai Dooj 2020:

1. Kesari Shrikhand





Shrikhand is a creamy Indian dessert from Gujarat which can be binged on sans guilt. This Kesari Shrikhand is made with a mix of cold milk and thick yogurt, which makes it a quick and no-fuss recipe. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kesari Shrikhand.





2. Gehun Ki Kheer





Move over rice kheer, try this flavourful and wholesome Gehun Ki Kheer for Bhai Dooj 2020! With just a few simple ingredients and zero sugar, this healthy recipe made with broken wheat or Dalia is truly a winner in your festive spread. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Coconut Laddoo





How about a tinge of coconut in your Bhai Dooj feast? This coconut laddoo makes for a heavenly dessert made with just a handful of ingredients. Further, the sweetness in the laddoos comes from condensed milk instead of sugar. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of coconut laddoo.





4. Khoye Ki Barfi





Melt-in-the-mouth, simple and super delicious - Khoye ki Barfi is a recipe you can't go wrong with. Just half an hour and four ingredients are all that go into this classic Indian dessert recipe. Click here for the full recipe.





5. Aloo Gulab Ka Halwa





When it comes to Indian desserts, Halwa or Sheera is a must-have. Halwa recipes are found plentiful, but this Aloo Gulab Ka Halwa is truly a class apart. Try this aromatic and flavourful recipe for a memorable treat for Bhai Dooj 2020. Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Aloo Gulab Ka Halwa.





Happy Bhai Dooj 2020!