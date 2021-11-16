What is the recipe for a perfect evening? If you ask us, it has to have some kadak chai accompanied by some fried crispy and spicy snacks and a comfortable place to sit. That's it; combine these elements and the perfect way to unwind after the day is ready! The Gujaratis seemed to have figured out this golden equation and their snack platter is living proof of that. From Ganthiya to Khandvi and to Khakra, tea time is never dry and boring in a Gujarati household! And out of the many Gujarati snacks that we have tried and loved, we bring for you a heavenly combo that goes well with your evening cup of tea. Do you remember those hollow colourful fryums that we addictively munched on in our childhood? This delicious snack is an important part of the snack. Pair crispy fryums with these spicy batatas (potato) and enjoy them with piping hot tea.

Potato snacks are loved by all

(Also read: Lasaniya Batate: Make This Gujarati Potato To Spice Up Your Boring Meals)

Bhungara Batata is an iconic combination served on the streets of Gujarat. The yellow hollow fryums are called Bhungara in Gujarat and these crispy fried snacks are dipped into the tantalizing potato dish. Garnish with coriander and crunchy peanuts and serve along with some piping hot chai. The baby potatoes are tossed into a fiery red gravy made with tomatoes, onions, loads of red chilli powder, and dried spices. Some like to garnish it with shredded carrots, beetroot, and cucumber too. Spicy, tantalizing, and crunchy - what else could you ask from this evening snack. Interested to try it out? Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Bhungara Batata l Easy Bhungara Batata Recipe:

In a pan heat some oil and add ginger-garlic paste, tomato puree, chopped onions, red chilli powder, and other dried spices from the list. Make thick gravy and toss the baby potatoes in it. Once the baby potatoes are well coated by the masala, turn off the heat and keep them aside.





Fry the yellow fryums and serve them along with batata curry. Dip fryums in the curry or scoop it out with, enjoy as you like.





Click here for the recipe of Bhungara Batata.





Try out this Gujarati snack at home; let us know it turns out in the comments below.