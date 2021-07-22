If there is one fantasy that everyone would like to be fulfilled would surely be to have restaurant-style meals each and every day. As ideal as that sounds, it's not possible neither is it healthy. What happens instead is the majority of our meals consist of the plain simple dal-chawal. But who said that plain simple homemade food always has to be bland and boring? As Indians we are blessed with variety, from the spices of Punjab to the sweets of Bengal, there are a number of simple home-made dishes from different states that can instantly amp up our so-called mundane lunches. And one such dish that you can easily make for lunch or dinner, is the - Lasaniya batate.





Lasaniya batate is a gujrati dish that gives a flavourful spin to your simple potato curry. It is spicy and has a strong garlic flavour to it, and in case you didn't know, lasaniya means garlicky so the dish is simply a garlicky potato curry. This easy-to-make dish is an explosion of flavors in your mouth and is a much loved staple in all Guajarati households.

Potato dishes are versatile and easy to make

So are you ready to enjoy the tantalizing Gujarati flavours with your meal? Read the recipe here:

How to make Lasaniya Batate / Lasaniya Batate recipe :

It is ideal to make this dish with baby potatoes but if you can't find them, normal cubed potatoes work as well. First cook the potatoes and slightly fry them till golden brown and keep them aside.





The star of the dish is the red and spicy masala that gives it the signature look; that is made with dried red chilies and a handful of garlic. Prepare this masala and keep it aside. In a pan heat oil, add onion, tomatoes, and other dry masalas like chaat masala, asafoetida. Once this is nicely done, add the chilly and garlic paste and let it cook until the masala leaves oil on the sides. Toss in your potatoes and voila; the dish is ready to be devoured. Garnish with coriander and serve.





To read the detailed recipe, click here.





Do you see how simple that was? This Gujarati dish is sure to win hearts and make everyone love those simple home-cooked meals. So what are you waiting for? Go on and get cooking this for your next lunch or dinner.