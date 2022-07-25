Bihar is the land of rich culture and history. While many people visit the place to see the sacred temples, pilgrims, palaces, and more, there is a separate fan base for those who visit the region for its food. Just like its history, Bihar has age-old recipes that can be found in various nooks and corners. Many make these recipes at home, and you can even find them on the street. And the one recipe that every household in Bihar loves devouring is aloo chokha. We all have heard about this yummy potato dish and have even eaten this with ghee-laden littis. In Bihar, this aloo choka has a sharp yet soothing taste! The aloo chokha is a simple recipe and extremely flavourful. For many, this dish defines comfort.





To make this recipe, you only need a handful of things and boiled potatoes. This recipe hardly requires any cooking and is best to make when you want to cook something effortlessly. Famously, this aloo dish is eaten with littis, but you can also have it with roti, paratha, puris, or even mix them in rice. It will surely be delicious in every way! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish.





Bihar-Style Aloo Chokha: Here's How To Make Bihari Aloo Chokha

First, take some potatoes and boil them. Till it boils, roast tomatoes in a pan or directly above the gas flame. Finely chop onions and coriander leaves. When the potatoes boil, let them cool down and mash them with roasted tomato. Next, add the chopped onion and coriander with salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Combine them well. Lastly, add mustard oil and mix again. Serve and enjoy!

Try out this comforting and easy aloo recipe, and let us know how you liked its taste!