If litti chokha is the only name that crosses your mind when you hear the words 'Bihari food', well, we can't really blame you. There is no doubt that the dish is the crown jewel of the cuisine and enjoys a status at the global platforms of gastronomy. However, much like the state, the cuisine is a treasure trove of unexplored beauty and hidden gems. The signature Bihari foods like Bihari fish curry, dal dhokli and chokha has a hint of flavours from the surrounding states of Nepal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, while maintaining a rich earthy base of its own ingredients and cooking styles. Seasoned plentiful with spices like mustard, panch phoron, khada masala, and garam masala, Bihari dishes are rich, robust and flavourful enough to fire up your taste buds. Want a tantalising start to your week? Try out these 5 classic Bihari dishes now!

5 Bihari Dishes To Kick-Start The Week:

1. Bihari Chicken Kebab:

Juicy chunks of chicken marinated with poppy seeds, spices and yoghurt and barbecued till golden brown, these Bihari Chicken Kebabs are to die for! These crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside kebabs will melt in your mouth in the first bite. Pair it with a delicious spicy green chutney and lacchedar pyaaz. Click here for the recipe.

2. Bihari Tomato Chokha:

Chokha means 'mashed' and is somewhat similar to bharta. It can be made with different fruits and vegetables and here we bring for you a delicious and tangy tomato chokha to brighten up your day. The strong aroma of mustard oil makes this dish taste unique and it will instantly spruce up a simple dal chawal platter. Here is how you can make this tasty and tangy tomato chokha.

Tomato chokha is a flavourful Bihari dish.

3. Bihari Fish Curry:

This Bihari fish curry is extremely delicious and its secret lies in the spices used. The spice mix is made from coriander, cumin, black pepper, mustard seeds and red chili, roasted slightly over low heat before grounding. This prevents it from being overcooked in oil and hence you get an absolutely tasty and flavourful dish. This recipe is going to be a crowd pleaser at dinner parties at home. Click here for the recipe.

4. Dal Pithi:

Dal pithi, also known as 'dal ki dulhan', is a recipe that is very popular in Bihari cuisine. This dish gets its name from wheat dumplings that are similar to a veil of a bride, or dulhan. When served unfilled and flat, and are called dal pithi and when they are stuffed with dry dal, they are called dal ki dulhan. The soupy consistency of dal and a healthier version of dumplings made with whole wheat flour along with a generous dollop of ghee add a healthy punch to the recipe. Click here for the recipe.

Dal pithi is a flavourful Bihari curry.

5. Bihari Style Egg Pouch:

Bihari egg pouch is a recipe full of flavours that melt in your mouth in every bite! This dish has a spicy and lip-smacking taste and is filled with veggies. So, it goes without saying that this dish is all things nutritious. This recipe is called an egg pouch because it is made in a small round vessel that gives it a pouch-like shape. Give your breakfast a spicy and flavourful boost with this egg pouch recipe, here is how you can make it at home.





Now that you have this list of delicious Bihari dishes, get cooking and have a flavour-packed week ahead! Which dish are you trying first? Let us know in the comments below.