Do you also think your hair is thinning, nails are getting brittle, and you feel fatigued and tired too? Well, a significant reason for this could be the lack of vitamin B7. This vitamin, also known as Biotin, is essential for the body's metabolism and functioning. It is a necessary component made of a number of enzymes that are responsible for several critical metabolic pathways in the human body. Even though the deficiency of this vitamin is rare, it can affect you in many ways. Recently, celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shed light on how this vitamin deficiency can affect your body.





In a video Nmami shared on Instagram, she begins by first saying that Biotin is required to convert food into energy. Although the deficiency of this vitamin is very rare, common symptoms include hair thinning, splitting of hair, brittle nails, tiredness, fatigue, muscle pain, and paining sensation in hands and feet.





Further, she tells what all foods can help with overcoming this deficiency. This list includes eggs, fish, meat, cauliflower, dairy, nuts, sweet potato, and yeast! Check out her full post here:





So, if you also want to indulge in these ingredients and get the much-needed punch of vitamin B7, here are some ways to include these foods in your daily diet. Check out some of the recipes below:

This desi salad of boiled eggs, tamarind, ketchup, lime, roasted cumin, and boondi will leave you wanting more! Egg chaat is a unique addition to the snacks menu of your daily meals since it is quick and requires no cooking.











This recipe is an excellent way to incorporate this nutritious vegetable into your child's diet. This cauliflower cheese recipe is a delicious delight, with oodles of cheese spread over a layer of cauliflower florets and baked to perfection.





Malabari fish curry comes straight from the coastal areas of India, assorted with a blend of spices and fresh vegetables. It is perfect for savouring any day and can be prepared with hot steaming rice.





Sweet potatoes are high in essential nutrients and are said to be a healthier alternative to potatoes. Here we have a shakarkandi chaat recipe. This dish comes with an exotic twist thanks to the addition of yams, water chestnut (singhara), and ghee to the ingredients. Try it out today!





Meat is cooked with browned onions, spices, and yoghurt in one of Kashmir's signature curries. The generous use of Kashmiri red chillies gives the curry a vibrant red colour. Rogan josh was originally brought to Kashmir by the Mughals and is one of the favourite recipes of many people.





Try out these yummy recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.