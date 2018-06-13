Coconut Oil For Hair Loss: Use This Magic Potion For Happy And Healthy Tresses

Sarika Rana | Updated: June 13, 2018 18:14 IST
Benefits of coconut oil for hair
Deep conditioning
Fight Dandruff
Take aloe vera gel and coconut oil in a bowl and mix them properly. Apply this mixture on your hair and leave it for an hour. This pack is said to help moisturise your hair scalp, thereby solving problem of hair loss.
Coconut oil and olive oil hair pack
These two oils are said to condition your hair and fight dryness, further boosting your hair growth giving you soft, frizz-free hair. Mix coconut oil and olive oil in a bowl and heat them. Massage the solution onto your hair and scalp. Soak a towel in hot water, wring out the excess water and wrap it around your head. Leave it for about an hour and wash it off with a mild shampoo. Follow this process regularly.
Bring coconut oil to your rescue and ensure a healthy hair growth.